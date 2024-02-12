Resolve Therapeutics Announces Publication of Lupus Clinical Trial Results

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Therapeutics, a mid-stage clinical development biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of results from its phase 2a clinical trial of RSLV-132 in patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) in Lupus Science & Medicine.

The publication entitled "Evaluation of RNase therapy in systemic lupus erythematosus: a randomized phase 2a clinical trial of RSLV-132" describes a proof-of-concept study in SLE patients with moderate-severe cutaneous disease activity. The findings suggest that patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity Index 2000 (SLEDAI-2k) scores above nine respond preferentially to digestion of extracellular RNA as compared to patients with lower SLEDAI-2k scores less than nine.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the patients that participated in the study" commented Dr. James Posada chief executive officer of Resolve Therapeutics. "Mounting evidence substantiates the importance of extracellular RNA as a drug target in autoimmune diseases such as SLE and Sjogren's. Our study demonstrates the potential benefit of digesting circulating pathogenic RNA in selected SLE patients with active systemic disease and circulating RNA-containing autoantibodies" added Dr. Posada.

About RSLV-132

RSLV-132 is a non-immunosuppressive, biologic drug comprised of catalytically active human RNase1 fused to the Fc region of human IgG1. It is designed to remain in serum circulation and digest extracellular pathogenic RNA in patients with autoimmune diseases. RNA is the primary trigger of interferon production and drives chronic inflammation in autoimmune diseases such as SLE and Sjogren's, therefore removing it from circulation may decrease inflammation and improve the symptoms associated with these autoimmune diseases.

About Resolve Therapeutics

Resolve is a private biotech company pioneering a completely new approach to autoimmune disease. The company is leveraging the extensive body of scientific discoveries that demonstrate the central role of pathogenic RNA molecules in autoimmune disease. Resolve is actively developing RSLV-132 in mid-stage clinical development programs icluding SLE, Sjogren's syndrome, and post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC). For more information please visit: https://resolvetherapeutics.com/

