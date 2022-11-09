Resolve Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Long Covid Clinical Trial

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Therapeutics, pioneering first-in-class, targeted, safe therapies for underserved autoimmune diseases, today announced that its phase 2 clinical trial of RSLV-132 in patients with long covid has been fully enrolled (NCT04944121). The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with long covid who are suffering from debilitating fatigue has enrolled 113 participants into the study. The primary endpoint of the study will analyze an improvement in patient fatigue using the PROMIS SF 7a instrument. The last participant will complete the study in January and top-line data will be released in the first quarter of 2023. "We wish to extend our sincere thanks to the participants of the study. The knowledge gained through your participation will hopefully lead to a treatment for the tens of millions of patients suffering from long covid." Commented Dr. James Posada chief executive officer of Resolve Therapeutics.

About RSLV-132

RSLV-132 is a safe, novel, targeted biologic drug designed to remove pro-inflammatory nucleic acids from the circulation of patients, which is one of the key triggers of multiple pro-inflammatory cascades. The compound consists of a catalytically active human RNase moiety fused to a human IgG1 Fc domain which digests RNA circulating in the blood and thereby decreases inflammation.

About Resolve Therapeutics

Resolve Therapeutics is pioneering safe, targeted therapies for underserved autoimmune diseases with large unmet medical need. The Company's lead compound, RSLV-132, a first-in-class investigational treatment in development for lupus and Sjogren's syndrome. The drug eliminates the inflammatory material found in the blood of patients with autoimmune diseases, thereby preventing the activation of numerous pro-inflammatory cascades. RSLV-132 removes just the inflammatory stimulating molecules, without shutting down the immune system or interfering with key steps in the innate immune system. For more information, visit http://resolvetherapeutics.com/.

