Resolve to Enjoy Food Again This New Year with Intoleran

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food allergies are a common point of discussion due to the potentially severe reactions that they entail. In contrast, food intolerances relate to the digestive system (rather than the immune system, as is the case with an allergy) and tend to get less attention, even though intolerances are both common and painful. They can lead to a wide variety of abdominal and stomach pains, including nausea, gas, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation.

While serious allergic reactions often involve stronger medication, all that's needed to address prominent food intolerances is a clean, simple source of digestive enzymes. "Enzymes are the tools that our bodies use to 'unlock' our food as we digest it," says Harmen Treep, owner of the Dutch health brand Intoleran, "When our bodies can't create enough enzymes to break down certain food groups, we can develop an intolerance." Treep goes on to explain the quiet-yet-serious nature of living with a food intolerance, "Digestive problems are often caused by food intolerances and can affect you in everyday life. It can sometimes mean that enjoying food on certain occasions is reduced or even impossible. We understand how unpleasant a food intolerance can be. More importantly, we know what you can do about it."

The solution Treep is referring to is his brand's range of digestive enzymes . Each one targets different intolerances, such as starch, sucrose, fructose, and histamine. The brand's popular SKU quatrase forte even combines multiple enzymes and is a powerful digestive tool for those managing more severe digestional discomfort, such as that caused by IBS (irritable bowel syndrome).

"We believe that life with a food intolerance can still be a pleasant one and that it should be possible for everyone," Treep continues, "During a season when many are setting new goals and resolutions to live healthier, happier lives, our mission remains fixed on one thing: to take the stress out of complicated diets and help everyone enjoy their food again in a simple and effective way through our clean, safe enzyme supplements."

Intoleran's enzymes use minimal ingredients, avoid unnecessary fillers, are vegan, and are produced manually in the company's production lab in the Netherlands. Intoleran even has dieticians on staff to oversee new product creation and answer customer questions as they attempt to avoid painful digestive symptoms and restore a sense of joy and control into their edible activities once again.

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

