Resonetics® Completes the Acquisition of Resolution Medical, Expanding End-to-End Integrated Capabilities for Interventional and Neuromodulation Markets

NASHUA, N.H., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics® announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of Resolution Medical, which further strengthens its ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end device solutions for customers in the interventional, structural heart, and neuromodulation markets.

The acquisition expands Resonetics' design, finished device and sub-assembly capabilities, enabling broader support across the full product lifecycle from early concept and development through commercialization and scaled production. By incorporating Resolution Medical's biosimulation, design, new product introduction (NPI), and cleanroom assembly expertise with Resonetics' AGILE Product Development® group, precision component manufacturing, advanced materials, and battery technologies, Resonetics creates a more seamless platform that helps OEMs reduce complexity, improve execution, and bring innovative devices to market faster.

"This marks an important milestone in Resonetics' growth strategy," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Resonetics. "As device complexity increases, our customers are looking for partners who can take greater ownership across development and manufacturing. Bringing Resolution Medical into the Resonetics platform strengthens our ability to execute integrated programs at scale and support the next generation of innovative therapies."

The combination further strengthens Resonetics' ability to support customers in high-growth areas such as neuromodulation, where close coordination across device design, electronics, batteries, and assembly is essential. With expanded integration and collaboration, customers benefit from more efficient program execution and greater confidence as devices progress toward commercialization.

"Joining Resonetics allows us to amplify what we do best," said Peter Herman, CEO of Resolution Medical. "Our team has built a strong reputation for solving complex engineering challenges. Now, as part of Resonetics, we can extend that impact by leveraging broader manufacturing depth, integrated component content, global resources, and expanded technical capabilities while continuing to deliver the responsiveness and expertise our customers expect."

The acquisition builds on Resonetics' recent investments in battery, lead, and implantable and external pulse generator (IPG / EPG) manufacturing, expanding in and supporting more comprehensive device solutions. Together, the combined organization positions Resonetics as a strategic partner to serve customers innovating complex, regulated medical devices that demand both technical depth and manufacturing scale.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the medical device industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, nitinol manufacturing, thin-wall stainless steel, nitinol & precious metal tubing, and photochemical machining. With strategically located LightSpeed Labs® and AGILE Product Development® centers, Resonetics is committed to quality, speed, innovation, and a great customer experience. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with 18 facilities and more than 3,000 associates in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in approximately 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and operates through three segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $477 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,500 people in 27 offices across four continents. Further information is available at carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group and on X at @OneCarlyle.

SOURCE Resonetics, LLC