Resource & Energy Monitoring Dominates: Unveiling Key Segments of IoT in Logistics Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Internet Of Things in Logistics Market by Software, Hardware, Organization Size, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Internet of Things in Logistics Market has been witnessing substantial growth, and it was estimated at USD 40.75 billion in 2022, projected to reach USD 46.57 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.41% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14.41% and reach USD 119.68 billion by 2030.

The market's growth is influenced by several factors, including the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation. The ongoing research evaluates changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Additionally, the report considers the political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, potential implications on demand-supply balances, pricing variants, import/export, and trading. Furthermore, the report addresses the impact of high inflation on the global economy and fiscal policies aimed at mitigating its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Global Internet of Things in Logistics Market is segmented based on software, hardware, organization size, application, and region. The market is categorized into sub-segments such as Resource & Energy Monitoring, Safety & Security, and Traffic & Fleet Management based on software. The hardware segment includes BEACON, RFID Tags, and Screen/Display. The market is further divided into Large-Sized Organization and Small-Mid-Sized Organization based on organization size, and application segments consist of Fleet, Freight, Warehouse, and Yard/Dock.

Geographically, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides valuable insights into market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the Global Internet of Things in Logistics Market. It covers comprehensive information on market trends, emerging markets, product launches, and investments to aid businesses in making informed decisions.

The study also offers answers to crucial questions such as the market size and forecast, the impact of COVID-19 on the market during the forecast period, investment opportunities, competitive strategic window, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, market share of leading vendors, and suitable modes for entering the Global Internet of Things in Logistics Market.

Some of the prominent companies mentioned in the report include ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc., Getinge AB, Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Merck KgaA, Nipro Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Spectrum Laboratories, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Xenios AG, and XVIVO Perfusion AB.

The Global Internet of Things in Logistics Market presents numerous opportunities, with the expanding e-commerce industry around the world driving demand for more efficient logistics operations. Rapid digitization in the logistics industry is another contributing factor to the market's growth.

However, the market does face some challenges, such as the high cost associated with introducing IoT and arising security issues.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BICS SA/NV

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation

KaaIoT Technologies, LLC.

NEC Corporation

Novire Technologies

Octonion SA

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsd9fp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets