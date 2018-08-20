Resource Alliance Merges with Large National Insurance Broker

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Resource Alliance, a human resources and employee benefits firm serving Georgia's multifamily residential industry, announced today the merger of its operations with Higginbotham, an insurance and financial services firm serving midmarket companies. Resource Alliance will draw on Higginbotham's capabilities to expand its services into commercial property/casualty insurance, risk management and broader employee benefits.

Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the 27th largest independent insurance broker in the U.S. The firm is based in Texas and widening its footprint by partnering with professional services firms that mutually enhance client services.

Higginbotham provides a single source solution for insurance that includes in-house human resources services for its employee benefits clients. The partnership will bolster those services and give Resource Alliance a means to begin offering comprehensive insurance services to its clients.

"This will solidify our position within the multifamily industry," said Resource Alliance CEO Dennis Weyenberg. "Human resources and employee benefits go hand-in-hand. Having the added expertise to provide large-scale services not just for employee benefits, but for commercial insurance too, will open doors for us."

Higginbotham Chairman, President and CEO Rusty Reid said, "Every industry has its unique risks, and we can best serve clients by offering expertise in their business sector. We believe that our experience in the multifamily industry will bring value to Resource Alliance's client relationships."

Dennis Weyenberg, COO Andy Weyenberg and CHRO Scott Mastley will continue leading Resource Alliance with its existing 51-person workforce in Alpharetta, GA.

About Resource Alliance

Resource Alliance is a national human resources solutions company that provides outsourced and insourced human resources services, payroll administration, employee screening and employee benefit plans. The firm caters to the multifamily residential industry and serves clients based in Georgia with 50 to 1,250 employees in more than 30 states. It opened in 2001 and is based in Alpharetta, GA. Visit www.real-hr.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management and benefit plan administration services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with 28 additional offices serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 27th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2018). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

