Resource and Career Center Pilot for Advancing Computational and Data-intensive Research Earns $1.49M NSF Award

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research is increasingly dependent upon research computing and data (RCD) infrastructure and services, and researchers are struggling to keep pace with the explosion of data and the rapidly evolving computing landscape. Having access to RCD professionals who have both the technology expertise and understanding of research workflows is invaluable to a researcher, but institutions face challenges recruiting and retaining RCD professional staff, and in building and sustaining effective RCD support services.

With a focus on advocacy, training, and workforce development, a team from Harvard, Internet2, UC San Diego, and the University of Utah have been awarded a nearly $1.5 million, two-year grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to address these challenges.

This NSF-funded Cyberinfrastructure Centers of Excellence (CI CoE) pilot will develop a Research Computing and Data Resource and Career Center that provides institutions and individuals with the products, tools, services, and community to build and sustain successful RCD operations. A key component of this effort is to help expand the development of new RCD professionals and to support them throughout their careers.

"We want to recruit more people in the research computing and data profession, and ensure that they have the tools and professional development opportunities to succeed at doing their jobs," says Dana Brunson, executive director for research engagement at Internet2, and the grant's principal investigator. "We will also bring together organizations that support RCD professionals across the larger ecosystem. We want to openly collaborate with them on the development of a shared voice that advocates for this new profession, and work together to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Building upon the success of the NSF-supported Campus Research Computing Consortium (CaRCC) , the grant will support a more robust and sustainable implementation of the RCD Capabilities Model that provides an assessment framework, support for benchmarking and strategic planning, and a community dataset to understand the landscape of RCD support.

Among the goals of the pilot program is to develop resources for staff training and workforce development, including leading practices for recruitment, onboarding, advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, professional development, and proven models for student internship and training programs.

"The research computing and data roles are not well understood and supported by institutions, and this has made recruitment and retention of top talent very challenging," says Patrick Schmitz, founder and principal consultant at Semper Cogito Consulting and co-principal investigator on the grant. "There is a real need to implement structural changes, to provide training and resources that will expand the pipeline into these roles, and to advance the profession as a whole."

In addition to training and workforce development, the Resource and Career Center pilot will create and share a model of career arcs for RCD professionals to explain career options and help existing RCD professionals explore professional development and advancement opportunities.

The team plans to use the pilot period to facilitate the creation of a coordinating organization that connects all the relevant communities that can benefit from RCD support, and to develop a shared voice for RCD professionals, with plans for a fully operational Center of Excellence.

"Research computing and data professionals are a force multiplier in accelerating research outcomes, and this grant is helping us bring together research communities to create a shared framework so that we can collectively build and sustain a wide range of support services for this profession," adds Scott Yockel, university research computing officer at Harvard University and co-principal investigator on the grant.

Additional co-principal investigators on the grant are Claire Mizumoto, director, research IT services at UC San Diego, and Thomas Cheatham, professor of medicinal chemistry and director, center for high performance computing at the University of Utah.

More information can be found on the NSF Award page.

