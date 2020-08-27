Respiratory Inhalers Market Size to Reach Revenues of around $5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global respiratory inhalers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The US accounted for the major share of global inhalers market; it is likely to witness incremental growth rate of around $592 million during the forecast.

The MDI accounted for the major share in 2019, however the DPI in this segment accounted for the second largest share with the highest absolute growth of around 73% of growth during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospitals and pharmacies accounted for the major share and are expected to dominate during the forecast period. This segment is expected to post an incremental growth of around $890 million during the forecast period.

The adults segment accounted for the larger share of the market in 2019. This is expected to witness an absolute growth of more than 78% during the forecast period.

The impact of COVID-19 on the market has created the sudden surge in demand for inhalers, this is due to the usage of the inhalers for COVID-19 treatments, which is creating shortage for the inhalers for the asthma patients across the globe. The market is expected to function normally from the last quarter of 2021 or by the early 2022.

Vendors are actively engaged in the development of the new product and commercially launched patient friendly products with enhanced drug transfer featuring the latest DPI and SMI in recent years.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, patient, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 14 other vendors

Respiratory Inhalers Market – Segmentation

In 2019, the DPI segment accounted for the share of 46% of the global respiratory inhalers market. The increased efficiency of drug usage is the major driving force for the growth of DPIs. Drug deposition in the lung was twice than of pMDI, which suggests a low dosage of the drug with reduced side-effects helps to achieve the same degree of asthma control.

The adult population is widely exposed to several environmental risk factors such as air and workplace pollutions and the consumption of tobacco. This contributes to the high share of the adult population in the market. While the prevalence of asthma is increasing in several countries, multiple factors are affecting the incidence of asthma in the adult population.

Hospitals are the first point of contact for the evaluation and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD. As the number of hospitals has grown over the period, the count of hospital pharmacies has also increased. In the middle- and low-income countries, several smaller clinics, nursing homes have tie-ups with hospital pharmacies to refer patients to purchase branded medical devices for the usage.

Respiratory Inhalers Market by Product

Metered Dosage Inhaler

Dry Powder Inhaler

Respiratory Inhalers Market by Patient

Adults

Pediatric

Respiratory Inhalers Market by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail

Online

Respiratory Inhalers Market – Dynamics

The demand for smart inhalers is higher in APAC and Europe due to the rise in the prevalence of asthma, COPD, and other respiratory problems. With the rising adoption of digital technology, the demand for smart inhalers is expected to rise at a significant rate. Various vendors are also focusing on the introduction of smart inhalers in the market. Various global players are partnering with contract manufacturers to procure smart inhalers technology. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim and Novartis have signed development deals with Propeller Health. Similarly, AstraZeneca has signed a master supply agreement with Adherium. Novartis is also working with US mobile technology company Qualcomm for smart inhalers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Introduction of Soft Mist Inhalers

Surge in Inhalers Usage due to COVID-19

Respiratory Inhalers Designed to the Specific Drugs

Technological Advances in Inhalers

Respiratory Inhalers Market – Geography

In North America, both the US and Canada experienced large-scale adoption of inhalers over the past decade. The rise in pollution rate, along with the growing number of cases related to respiratory troubles, even for neo-natal care, is one of the major reasons that boosted the overall demand for inhalers in North America. In addition, more than 50 lakh people are affected by novel coronavirus and are admitted to emergency rooms and are on ventilators. This high demand for ventilators is also supported by inhalers for increased effectiveness of the medicine.

Respiratory Inhalers Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Prominent Vendors

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cipla

AstraZeneca

Other Prominent Vendors

Propeller Health

Beximco Pharmaceuticals (Beximco Pharma)

H&T Presspart

Cohero Health

CHIESI Farmaceutici

Mundipharma

3M

HELTMAN Medikal

Adherium

Luckys Pharma

Amiko Digital Health

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Findair Sp.z.o.o

Vectura Group

