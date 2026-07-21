Respondr Introduces LAB, Bringing Unlimited Safety Drills to Schools and Workplaces

New self-service training platform helps organizations replace passive presentations with realistic, repeatable practice

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Respondr announced the launch of LAB, an AI-powered training platform that enables organizations to create unlimited, realistic safety drills in minutes. Designed to replace passive presentations with interactive decision-making exercises, LAB gives schools and organizations an easier, more affordable way to prepare employees for emergencies through realistic practice.

Unlike traditional tabletop exercises that often require consultants, facilitators, or extensive preparation, LAB automatically generates realistic incident scenarios that organizations can run themselves. The result is practical, repeatable training that can be conducted during faculty meetings, professional development sessions, or other routine staff gatherings.

Designed for K-12 schools, senior living communities, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and other safety-conscious organizations, LAB helps participants build confidence by practicing communication, coordination, and decision-making before an emergency occurs. Every exercise is generated on demand, allowing organizations to continually practice new situations instead of repeating the same scripted drills year after year.

"Organizational preparation shouldn't be limited by time or budgets," said AJ Frazer, Chief Executive Officer of Respondr. "Too many safety programs rely on static presentations or limited practice due to a shortage of experienced trainers. We built LAB to make realistic practice something every organization can do regularly. When people think through situations before they happen, they're more confident, respond faster, and make better decisions when it matters most."

LAB expands Respondr's growing suite of safety solutions that support organizations before, during, and after an incident. GO provides frontline staff with immediate access to organizational procedures and real-time guidance during emergencies. HQ gives decision-makers shared situational awareness to coordinate response efforts and communicate effectively. Insights transforms training and operational activity into measurable intelligence that helps leaders evaluate performance, identify gaps, and strengthen preparedness over time.

Together, GO, HQ, Insights, and LAB create Respondr's Circle of Safety—a complete safety lifecycle that helps organizations prepare before an incident, respond with confidence during an event, and continuously improve afterward through measurable insights.

Respondr is unveiling LAB during the 2026 National School Safety Conference & Exposition, taking place July 20–24 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to experience how AI-generated roleplay exercises allow organizations to conduct meaningful safety training without the cost, complexity, or scheduling challenges of traditional facilitated workshops.

"With back-to-school season right around the corner, there has never been a better time to engage school leaders and safety professionals who are searching for more effective ways to prepare their staff and meet critical compliance requirements," said Ira Frankel, Chief Marketing Officer of Respondr. "Nothing is more important than protecting students and staff. Compliance matters, but true preparedness goes beyond checking a box - it means giving people meaningful opportunities to practice, build confidence, and be ready to act when it matters most."

About Respondr

Respondr is an AI-powered safety platform that helps organizations prepare for, respond to, and continuously improve emergency response. Its integrated suite of solutions includes LAB for AI-generated training, GO for frontline guidance, HQ for incident coordination, and Insights for preparedness analytics. Together, Respondr helps organizations improve readiness, reduce risk, and build confidence before, during, and after critical incidents.

For more information, visit www.myrespondr.com or send an email to [email protected].

SOURCE Respondr