Responsible Data Return in Rare Disease Clinical Trials: What Sponsors Need to Know, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the importance of returning patient data to rare disease clinical trial participants. Attendees will gain insight into the regulatory expectations and ethical considerations for returning patient data. The featured speakers will share operational strategies conducive to responsible data return in rare disease clinical trials.

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning patient data in clinical trials is becoming recognized as an essential component of patient-centric research. In rare disease studies, it is particularly important. Patients with rare diseases often have limited access to information about their own health and the progression of their condition. When implemented responsibly, returning results can empower patients, promote transparency and enhance continuity of care. At the same time, sponsors must navigate complex considerations related to privacy, informed consent, data interpretation and long-term accessibility.

In this webinar, expert speakers will discuss operational, ethical and regulatory factors that shape, and sometimes drive, effective data-return strategies in rare disease trials. The featured speakers will cover participants' rights, informed consent integration and approaches for protecting privacy and data integrity. Attendees will also learn tips for presenting results clearly to prevent misinterpretation and support patient understanding, along with strategies for building flexibility into data-return processes to accommodate evolving patient preferences.

By the end of the session, attendees will have a better understanding of the complex considerations surrounding responsibly returning individual patient data to strengthen patient engagement while meeting ethical and regulatory expectations.

Register for this webinar to learn how sponsors can implement responsible patient data return practices in rare disease clinical trials.

Join experts from Premier Research, Angi Robinson, Senior Vice President, Specialty Areas; and Victoria Watts, Vice President, Compliance Officer, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Responsible Data Return in Rare Disease Clinical Trials: What Sponsors Need to Know.

