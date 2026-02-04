Enhancing Monoclonality Assurance in Cell Line Development: Seeing More at Day-0, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to improve monoclonality assurance in cell line development. Attendees will gain insight into practical ways to minimize false positive (ghost well) risk through nanodroplet and whole well brightfield imaging. The featured speaker will share key strategies for validating a workflow with 99.99% Probability of Clonality utilizing fluorescence whole well imaging. Attendees will understand how artificial intelligence and data centralization can reduce FTE demands of image analysis by over 50%.

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assuring that a stable cell line originates from a single progenitor cell is a fundamental component of the development of protein, cellular and gene therapies. However, monoclonality assurance is often a rate-limiting step in cell line development, leading to project delays and increased risk.

During the presentation, Adam Causer, Global Product Manager, Solentim Portfolio, Nova Biomedical, will provide an overview of an end-to-end workflow that not only achieves 99.99% probability of clonality but also digitalizes and automates the process of generating evidence of clonality for IND submissions.

Attendees will gain actionable insights into minimizing ghost well risk using gentle, automated single‑cell deposition, and an overview of how to achieve workflows capable of delivering greater than 99.99% Probability of Clonality when combined with high‑throughput whole‑well imaging — without sacrificing throughput or efficiency through the use of AI‑powered data management and analytics.

Join the webinar on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 with 2 live broadcasts, at 9am CET/EU-Central (4pm CST/China) and at 8am EST/N. America (2pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing Monoclonality Assurance in Cell Line Development: Seeing More at Day-0.

