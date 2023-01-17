Responsible Gambling Council Approves PointsBet for Accreditation Under the RG Check Program

Recognition underscores PointsBet USA's and PointsBet Canada's rigorous responsible gambling policy

DENVER and TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PointsBet USA and PointsBet Canada announced they have been approved for accreditation under the RG Check program, provided by the Responsible Gambling Council.

Based in Toronto, the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is a leading international authority on responsible gaming. RGC operates independently from the gaming industry, allowing it to offer unbiased insights and services for land-based and online gaming providers.

RG Check, developed by the RGC's Centre for the Advancement of Best Practices, is the most comprehensive and rigorous responsible gambling accreditation program in the world. RG Check was created in consultation with a broad set of stakeholders, from policy makers, to gaming providers, and from players to problem gamblers. Accreditation is granted for three years after careful review by responsible gaming specialists and a prestigious and independent Accreditation Panel. It is designed to meet or exceed all existing responsible gambling regulatory requirements while also providing a concrete roadmap for implementing broadly stated industry responsible gambling codes of practice.

"At PointsBet, we strive to deliver a product that enhances the sports viewing experience which seamlessly integrates responsible gambling best practices," said Teresa Fiore, Responsible Gambling & CSR Manager at PointsBet USA. "Since our entry into the North American market, we've focused our efforts on understanding the complexities of responsible gambling safeguards and implementing a responsible gambling strategy that educates, protects, and supports players."

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition and validation of our commitment to player protection from the Responsible Gambling Council," added Chantal Cipriano, Vice President of Legal, Compliance & Government Relations at PointsBet Canada. "Our promise is to continue prioritizing best responsible gambling practices while always striving to provide an unrivalled experience to sports bettors and gaming enthusiasts."

As part of the accreditation process, program staff thoroughly reviewed PointsBet.com and PointsBet.ca based on the nine RG Check standards and entailed a comprehensive review of documentation and training, employee interviews, employee surveys, and a testing of the websites.

"Congratulations to PointsBet on successfully completing and achieving Responsible Gambling Council's RG Check iGaming Accreditation for its sites, PointsBet.ca and PointsBet.com," said Shelley White, CEO, RGC. "This achievement is a strong demonstration of PointsBet's commitment to prioritizing player protection, education and harm minimization throughout its operations. RG Check is an invaluable tool for managing risk and monitoring the overall effectiveness of RG programming, and provides a roadmap for continuous improvement. RGC is proud to provide PointsBet with ongoing support in its responsible gambling journey."

PointsBet is an online gaming operator listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

