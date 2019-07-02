Responsible Telemedicine Donates to Support the Growth and Impact of the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)

BOSTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsible Telemedicine, an industry watchdog, provides generous donation to the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe).

Responsible Telemedicine, a 501(c)(4) non-profit that works to safeguard the best interest of the patients who choose digital healthcare, has made a generous donation to further the efforts of DiMe.

"Responsible Telemedicine acknowledges DiMe as the catalyst for advancing in digital medicine for the benefit of patients," stated Aadel Sarfani, executive director of Responsible Telemedicine.

Responsible Telemedicine works with medical labs, doctors, and government regulators to keep the digital healthcare space in the best interest of patients.

"We are thrilled to have the support of a peer organization with whom we share the goal of advancing digital medicine to optimize human health," said DiMe Executive Director Jennifer Goldsack.

DiMe encourages interdisciplinary collaboration between professionals and patients at the intersection of the global healthcare and technology communities, supporting them in developing digital medicine for the benefit of all members of the public through research, education, and the promotion of scientific best-practices.

A collaboration with Responsible Telemedicine is consistent with this transdisciplinary approach.

"DiMe is an organization committed to leading the new field of digital medicine with integrity. They have made great strides in the few months that they have been active. We want to welcome them to the playing field, and we look forward to further collaborating with them in the future," said Sarfani.

Responsible Telemedicine is putting the power back into the hands of patients by allowing them to report when they feel taken advantage of by non-procedural actions which are out of compliance or are predatory marketing.

About DiMe

Founded in 2019, the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) is a member-driven non-profit with 501(c)(3) application pending. It is the first professional organization founded to bring together experts from all disciplines comprising the diverse field of digital medicine. Together, we drive scientific progress and broad acceptance of digital medicine to enhance public health.

