Restart Energy Innovative Technologies AG is launching the first sustainable STO on the Swiss Blockchain Platform DAURA

The funds will be used for acquiring operational renewable assets and developing downstream energy supply business by Restart Energy One SA, one of the leading integrated private energy suppliers in Romania that earlier this year launched and listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange the first green bond, and for global expansion of the recently launched RED Platform, an innovative blockchain platform offering the first end to end tokenized carbon offset system and carbon marketplace for companies and individuals.

"Our goal is to use bleeding-edge technology and innovative business models to democratize a sector burdened by bureaucracy and transaction costs: freeing up capital, saving money, helping local power producers earn more, and laying the groundwork for a sustainable future. Experienced in the traditional energy supply business, REIT AG understands that the future of energy production and consumption lies in giving people and businesses freedom to access and participate in a more sustainable energy ecosystem unfettered by bureaucracy and outmoded business models. REIT AG aggregates the two main attributes of the group, the experience and successful track record of our legacy business, the energy supply company and the bold approach of the energy sector through technology with our RED Platform", states Armand Domuta, Chairman of the Board of Restart Energy Innovative Technologies AG.

To participate in the upcoming STO, investors must prove they have offset their CO2 emissions and have reached net-zero. They can do so by creating an account on the RED Platform, calculating their CO2 emissions using the special tools and offsetting those emissions by validating their sustainable actions like the production or consumption of green energy or by purchasing carbon offset certificates from the certified projects available on the platform.

With global energy demand expected to double by 2030 and the rapid increase in finite resource consumption, nations throughout the world are piloting new reforms through deregulation, opening utilities to more innovative and bold solutions, to build a better world.

Restart Energy has 50.000 customers, 28 million euros estimated revenue for 2021, and a projects pipeline of 550 MW of renewable energy developments.

About Restart Energy Innovative Technologies

Restart Energy Innovative Technologies (REIT AG) a Swiss-based holding company that funds, researches and develops groundbreaking energy-tech ventures with the goal of building and maintaining an Ecosystem of Innovation in Sustainability. REIT AG incorporates traditional revenue-generating assets in Upstream (Renewables) and Downstream (Energy Supply) value lines along with innovative and highly scalable Ventures with market-ready products and services in the fields of Climate Change Technology, Carbon Offset, Renewable Energy, and Sustainability.

About Restart Energy

Restart Energy is an independent electricity and natural gas supplier for homes and companies, with 100% Romanian capital, established in 2015 in Timisoara. Restart Energy has over 50,000 household customers and approximately 5,000 corporate customers. The company is present in the Romanian and Serbian markets and, starting with 2021, intends to develop in several European markets, including Germany and Spain.

About RED

The RED platform is the first tokenized carbon offset ecosystem allowing individuals, companies and other organizations to calculate their carbon footprint and obtain tokenized carbon credits for their positive environmental actions, certified as NFT chips or non-fungible on the blockchain. The RED platform is based on a state-of-the-art blockchain technology called Zalmoxis, under the Restart Energy brand. The technology is an improved version of Ethereum that runs on PoS and PoA and solves the scalability issue. At the same time, Zalmoxis retains all the benefits of Ethereum, including the transfer of chips issued on RED for the main Ethereum network. On the other hand, energy consumption is 1.000 times lower, emissions are zero, gas taxes close to zero and speeds up to 100 higher sustainability on the blockchain.

