Restaurant Depot Partners with Instacart to Transform Member Ordering Experience

Wholesale foodservice distributor combines Instacart Business and e-commerce solutions in new mobile app and website for seamless shopping

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced its partnership with Restaurant Depot , the nation's premier cash and carry food wholesaler, to transform how restaurants and foodservice operators buy supplies. Building on their partnership since 2019, Restaurant Depot has launched a new mobile app and website, combining both Instacart Business and Instacart Storefront Pro for a seamless business-level ordering experience.

Storefront Pro is Instacart's enterprise-grade white-label e-commerce solution for retailers of all sizes, offering premium features and extensive customization options to grow online businesses. Instacart Business, Instacart's specialized experiences for business customers, complements existing supply chains by providing real-time access to fresh foods, ingredients, and supplies when urgent needs arise, while helping reduce stockouts and streamline procurement. Together, these solutions enable Restaurant Depot members to easily manage their business needs whether ordering ingredients for delivery or scanning their membership card in-store.

"The foodservice industry is the backbone of American communities, with each operator facing distinct operational challenges and time-sensitive needs," said Andrew Nodes, VP and GM of Instacart Business & Supply Chain. "At Instacart, we're focused on empowering these businesses with flexible solutions that complement their existing operations and adapt to their unique requirements. By bringing together Storefront Pro and Instacart Business, we're providing Restaurant Depot members one powerful platform that makes ordering faster, smarter, and more convenient, helping them focus on what matters most – serving their customers."

"As a trusted supplier to restaurants, caterers, and foodservice operators for over 40 years, Restaurant Depot is proud to partner with Instacart to bring our members a more powerful digital ordering experience," said Jaime Kriss, SVP Business Development at Restaurant Depot. "We understand the foodservice industry's need for reliable, efficient purchasing solutions. Our new mobile app and website will make it even easier for members to shop with us, whether online or in-store. In addition to ordering for pickup or delivery, members can shop our monthly flyers, create personalized lists and access receipts and tax documents 24/7. Customers can shop when they want and how they want, freeing up time to focus on their businesses."

With this rollout, Restaurant Depot members will have access to new capabilities including:

Ordering supplies 24/7 through an intuitive mobile app and website powered by smart search

Accessing exclusive deals through interactive monthly flyers and promotions

Dividing business ordering duties with unlimited team members

Processing tax-exempt purchases digitally

Switching seamlessly between online ordering and in-store shopping

Ordering in bulk with case quantity options

Scanning membership card for easy in-store and online purchases

To learn more about Instacart Storefront Pro, visit: https://www.instacart.com/company/retailer-platform/storefronts .

To learn more about Instacart Business, visit: https://www.instacart.com/business .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Restaurant Depot LLC

Restaurant Depot is a members-only wholesale cash & carry foodservice supplier. Its mission is to be the one-stop shop where independent foodservice operators find Savings, Selection and Service, Seven Days a Week. Restaurant Depot serves its members from large cash and carry warehouse stores. It became the leading low-cost alternative to other foodservice suppliers by eliminating the overhead of a traditional distributor, focusing on the needs of independent foodservice operators and offering free membership. Restaurant Depot offers a wide range of food, equipment and supplies with no minimum purchase requirements. For more information, visit www.restaurantdepot.com .

