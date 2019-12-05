Restaurant Gift Card Use Trends Up, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gift card season is officially upon us. And though the majority of Winter holiday shoppers are focused on gift cards for top retailers, it's important not to overlook the growing use of gift cards to popular restaurants and coffeehouses.

In the recent report Eating Trends: Restaurant Use, market research firm Packaged Facts states that between 2011 and 2019, the share of adults who buy gift cards overall has declined by five percentage points, to 39%. However, purchases of gift cards specifically for restaurants or coffeehouses is up by three percentage points, to 20%. Usage has steadily increased each year since 2011.

"Growth in use of restaurant gift cards, much like growth in the use of restaurant coupons, is outperforming overall market trends," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts.

Eating Trends: Restaurant Use goes on to reveal that the highest share of restaurant gift card buyers, or 9% of adults, have spent less than $50 in gift cards for restaurants or coffeehouses in the past 12 months. At the other end of the spectrum, only 1% of adults spent $250 or more.

Use of restaurant gift cards, as a very discretionary expense, also skews to highly educated and highly affluent adults. U.S. adult consumers with a college or graduate degree are 40% more likely than the average adult consumer to use restaurant gift cards. Similarly, adults living in households with an income of $150K or more are 33% more likely than average to do the same.

About the Report

Eating Trends: Restaurant Use (published 11/2019, 83 pages) is the fourth study in a five report Eating Trends series by Packaged Facts. The report provides a topline data overview of continuity and changes in U.S. adult (age 18+) use of restaurants, with a focus on fast-food (limited-service) and full-service (sit-down table service) chain restaurants.

Previous entries in the Eating Trends series, include Eating Trends: Mealtimes and Snacking (published 5/2019), Eating Trends: Cooking & Food Shopping (published 7/2019), and Eating Trends: Meat, Dairy, Vegetarian, and Vegan (8/2019). Coming in December is the fifth and final report in the Eating Trends anthology.

Media members please contact our Communications Manager Daniel Granderson at dgranderson@packagedfacts.com for a copy of the report summary. Those interested in purchasing the report can contact Research Specialist Frank Gaines at fgaines@marketresearch.com or visit https://www.packagedfacts.com/Eating-Trends-Restaurant-12754192/.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

