Restaurant Guests Expected to Crave Connection, Value, and Convenience in 2023

National Restaurant Association releases annual What's Hot survey revealing top menu trends for the year ahead

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers are eager to return to restaurants and reclaim a sense of community in 2023. The National Restaurant Association today released its annual What's Hot Culinary Forecast, which offers a detailed look at the topics, trends, and products expected to drive restaurant menus in the coming year across a variety of categories including daypart occasions, menu categories, beverages, flavors, global inspirations, and industry macro-trends.

Despite the booming popularity of off-premises restaurant meals and snacks in recent years, pent-up demand for in-restaurant experiences — socialization, celebration, and culinary exploration — is strong, with 70% of respondents noting customer desire to gather on-premises.

"The What's Hot forecast for 2023 is an evolutionary reflection of both pandemic trends and current economic pressures," said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of Research for the Association. "Inflation is shifting consumer spending habits, and while there is a heightened appetite for restaurant experiences and connection, diners are laser focused on finding value. The challenge is how to fuse consumer desires for the new and trendy with their expectations for price paid."

Top 10 Hot Trends for 2023

Experiences/local culture and community Fried chicken sandwiches & Chicken sandwiches 3.0 (i.e., spicy and sweet-heat fusion flavors on chicken, etc.) Charcuterie boards Comfort fare Flatbread sandwiches/healthier wraps Menu streamlining Sriracha variations Globally inspired salads Zero waste/Sustainability/Upcycled foods Southeast Asian cuisines (Vietnamese, Singaporean, Philippine, etc.)

Overall, cravings for restaurant dining are proving resilient amid inflationary pressures and customers are hungry to connect over shared meals that can't easily be replicated at home. Trending global flavors including Southeast Asian and Caribbean cuisines and comfort foods with a twist will draw consumers; while charcuterie boards demonstrate the type of satisfying, shared dining experience that more guests are expected to seek out in 2023.

Ingredient costs are expected to remain high into next year, so restaurant operators are looking to streamline menus and create dishes with new ingredients to preserve value for guests. Additionally, value meals, particularly in the breakfast category, are expected to be a draw for customers.

Another phenomenon impacting the industry is the evolution of remote work, which is profoundly disrupting the typical dayparts and effectively dissolving traditional meal and work times. With the convenience of accessing any kind of meal or snack through delivery, curbside pickup, counter pickup, and drive-thru, any time of day or night, food ordering presents a unique opportunity to entice customers. Handheld menu options, such as French toast sticks, chicken & waffle sandwiches and more, will serve to satisfy growing customer demand for convenience around the clock.

"Understanding changing consumer desires is essential to the success of restaurants in every community across the country," said Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association. "The What's Hot report provides an invaluable lens through which operators can evaluate and adapt emerging trends to create dining experiences that stimulate and engage their consumers, and perhaps even push the envelope forward on what's hot next year."

The National Restaurant Association partnered with the American Culinary Federation and Technomic to conduct its annual What's Hot survey in October 2022. More than 500 professional chefs from the ACF and Association members with chef titles provided insights that supported a comprehensive outlook of the leading food and menu trends for 2023.

Download the What's Hot 2023 Culinary Forecast, generously supported by Nestlé Professional, here.

