Restaurant Registration For Hot Tomato Summer Is Now Open

Since 2021, Duke's has been partnering with restaurants throughout the Southeast to showcase the best of the service industry and celebrate summer's iconic duo: mayonnaise and tomatoes. Kicking off July 18-28, Hot Tomato Summer restaurants are encouraged to serve up creative, delicious dishes that highlight fresh tomatoes and Duke's Mayo as specials on their menu.

"Thanks to the fantastic feedback from both restaurants and patrons, this event keeps growing every year," says Rebecca Lupesco, Duke's Brand Manager. "It's quickly becoming a week everyone looks forward to, and we couldn't be more thrilled. From mayo ice cream to quirky cocktails and fresh spins on classics like the BLT, the creativity of these restaurants is always the highlight of the event."

Once registration is closed, participating restaurants will receive Hot Tomato Summer-themed campaign collateral from Duke's for their own promotion leading up to the event. Throughout the 10-days, patrons will have the chance to vote online for their favorite Hot Tomato Summer dish. The winning restaurant in each city will be awarded with the coveted Golden Tomato trophy.

"What makes Hot Tomato Summer so great is that any restaurant can participate, from the higher-end restaurants to the sandwich spots like us," says John Murden, Owner of Garnett's Cafe in Richmond. "Everybody leans into it and tries to do something fun. We love all the new customers it brings in and seeing all the different specials being shared on social media."

Duke's is also bringing back "Venmayo" – an opportunity for restaurant-goers to win cash through Venmo. Fans can post a picture of their meal on Instagram, tagging Duke's and the participating restaurant, and Duke's will randomly select winners throughout the event. Venmo prizes will be coordinated via direct message.

Registration for Hot Tomato Summer is now open through June 28, 2024. Go to https://dukesmayo.com/pages/htsreg to register your restaurant, or email dukeshts@sauerbrands to learn more about what it means to participate.

Interested in checking out last year's restaurant lineup and featured mayo-and-tomato menu items? Visit https://dukesmayo.com/pages/hot-tomato-summer .

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. Web: dukesmayo.com . Instagram: @dukes_mayonnaise .

SOURCE Duke's Mayonnaise