Restaurant365 Marks New Phase of Growth With the Appointment of Two New Executives

In his new role, Emmons takes responsibility for driving strategy and execution of Restaurant365's sales initiatives. He has spent his entire career running sales organizations in both media and SaaS businesses spanning North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. In his most recent role, Emmons was the Chief Revenue Officer at Renaizant where he drove the company GTM strategy for their performance management SaaS solution.

"Restaurants today are under enormous pressure to improve productivity and effectiveness," says Emmons. "Restaurant365 has done an extraordinary job in developing an industry-leading, end-to-end solution for restaurants and I look forward to accelerating the company's growth to the next level."

Fairchild will be an integral part of the executive leadership team, owning communication, positioning, and brand strategy for the organization. With more than 15 years of experience at B2B SaaS-based technology companies, she is an expert at scaling high-performing teams and driving measurable growth through integrated marketing efforts. Prior to Restaurant365, Fairchild served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Hireology and in Director roles in marketing at ShopperTrak (now part of Sensormatic Solutions) and CareerBuilder.

"I'm excited to join Restaurant365 during a time when operators need actionable business intelligence more than ever," says Fairchild. "With their customer centric approach and commitment to innovation, Restaurant365 is uniquely positioned to help restaurants accelerate business growth and successfully re-emerge post-Covid and into the future."

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. The R365 platform simplifies day-to-day management for restaurant operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor costs. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 allows operators to focus on what matters -- their guests. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with offices in Austin, Texas and Petaluma, California. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, Tiger Global Management, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at Restaurant365.com .

Contact:

Noelle Freschet

650-722-3154

[email protected]

SOURCE Restaurant365