Restaurant365 to Appear at 2024 NRA Show with New Products Following $175M Funding Round

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management platform, will unveil its latest products, including a restaurant-specific employee training platform with ExpandShare and integrated task management, in Booth #6227 at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show at Chicago's McCormick Place on May 18 to 21, 2024.

"We're grateful for the continued support and partnership of the restaurant industry over the past year," said Restaurant365 CEO and Co-Founder Tony Smith. "We're excited to bring an even larger presence to this year's show, and with it, new products and features specifically built to provide value to operators as they pursue their most important goals."

More than 60 R365 team members will be on hand at the company's main booth and ExpandShare's to demo and discuss the new products alongside the platform's suite of accounting, store operations, and workforce solutions. Demos of employee training, which empowers operators to quickly stand up impactful learning to get on a faster path to increased revenue and retention, will be available at the R365 booth and ExpandShare's, #5518.

Keynote & Featured Session Introductions

Restaurant365 CEO Tony Smith will speak briefly on R365's commitment to community, including a focus on drastically reducing food waste, as he introduces chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian José Andrés for a keynote on the transformative power of food in community, philanthropy, and sustainability.

Monday, May 20, 2024 ; 1:15 PM to 2:30 p.m. CT; Grand Ballroom, S100

Smith will also take the stage to kick off a look at what lies ahead for the industry as R365 presents the featured session, "Journey to 2030: Forecasting the Future of Foodservice," featuring consulting and research firm Technomic and food futurist Liz Moskow.

Sunday, May 19, 2024; 2 p.m. CT; Grand Ballroom, S100

On The Show Floor & More

R365 Co-Founder and Chief Community Officer Morgan Harris and John Paul (JP) Thomas, VP of Operations Services for Honeygrow, will present "Turn Data into Dollars: How AI, Automation & Big Data Will Drive Restaurant Success," which will focus on identifying where store-level managers make the most impact and how organizations can use a combination of technology and strategy to ensure leaders are consistently empowered to drive performance and growth.

Monday, May 20, 2024; 3 to 3:30 p.m. CT; Innovation Theatre in the North Hall Tech Pavilion, 5572

Meanwhile, industry veterans and R365 product experts Aaron Alexander and Rich Sweeney will share the stage to present a deep dive into menu optimization in "Profit Pros: Menu Engineer Your Way to Better Margins." The two will share data-backed insights on how to find a menu's most profitable dishes, maximize its margins, and then design a menu and tactics to drive sales of those items.

Sunday, May 19, 2024; 3:30 p.m. CT; The Discovery Stage in the South Hall, 2693

The company is also excited to present the VIP experience at the NRA's annual Industry Night Out, which this year will celebrate restaurants at Time Out Market, a curated collection of Chicago's best eateries all under one roof in the Fulton Market District.

Monday, May 20, 2024; 7 to 10 p.m. CT; Time Out Market, 916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

Finally, Restaurant365 will welcome colleagues and customers to its booth (#6227) for nightly happy hours on May 18, 19, and 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. on the show floor in partnership with Square, Bluebeem by Brink's, and Davo by Avalara.

Solutions Bar

Customers are invited to schedule appointments in advance to meet with Restaurant365's customer success team to take a deeper dive into the platform's features, learn best practices, and get expert tips from the pros. Appointments are available on Saturday through Tuesday.

New Product Releases and Enhancements

Restaurant365 is proud to introduce two exciting new products at this year's show: mobile-first employee training and task management to boost productivity and compliance. Employee training offers operators a dynamic, AI-powered platform to engage employees better and create a faster path to increased revenue and retention. Task management creates an integrated, efficient communication ecosystem throughout organizations to guide leaders and teams toward the actions that have the most beneficial impact on guest experiences and operating costs.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems, including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

