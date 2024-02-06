Restaurant365 Names Jessica Lanier Chief Financial Officer

Finance executive with more than 20 years of public and private expertise to help guide continued growth.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management platform, today named Jessica Lanier chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Lanier most recently served as vice president of finance at Qualtrics. She guided the business through the majority of its time as a public company with annual revenues exceeding $1.5 billion, and helped lead its sale to private equity firm Silver Lake in 2023 for $12.5 billion.

"Jessica is a world-class finance leader, and we're grateful to add her to our talented team. She will fit right in as she brings a passion for high-growth SaaS and experience with the milestones we plan to reach on the road ahead," said Restaurant365 CEO and Co-founder Tony Smith.

Prior to Qualtrics, Lanier served as CFO of several SaaS technology companies, including Usermind, an experience-management software platform backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures.

"I'm excited to join Restaurant365 at a pivotal moment in the company's story," Lanier said. "Its financial performance and innovative products distinguish it from competitors, and I'm looking forward to leading the company through further accelerated growth and opportunity."

Lanier received a degree in economics from the University of California, Davis, and an MBA from the Anderson School of Business at the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems, including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

