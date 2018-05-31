Restaurant365® Raises The Back-Office Bar With New Industry Leading Software Features

Purchase Orders and Inventory

Resturant365's upgrade allows the software to automatically suggest quantities of ingredients, supplies, etc. a restaurant needs based on Usage Per $1,000. This new feature targets fast-casual restaurants that need to keep track of the amount of inventory they're using on a daily basis. Rather than only keeping track of shipments of ingredients coming through the restaurant's door, Restaurant365 also allows the restaurant to track what ingredients (and how much of those ingredients) guests are ordering in line.

To make purchase orders even easier, the software is equipped with a Purchasing Assistant, which walks the user through the order from beginning to end using a wizard-like format. The user can then put those purchase orders on a memorized template which can then be scheduled for future ordering. The purchase order will be shown on the Assistant on the suggested order day to be approved with a click of a button. Purchase orders can also be converted into AP invoices, which can be flagged if the restaurant is shorted product or when prices change.

Prepping

Targeting a smaller segment such as "farm-to-market" type restaurants, the new prep feature of Restaurant365 automatically suggests the quantity of food that should be prepped each morning based on forecast and Usage Per $1,000. Memorized prep templates will allow each user to manipulate and use prep sheets customized to their store or area of responsibility. The software will also show metrics around location-specific batch costing, and will have the ability to group locations together to get an average cost in a specific concept or region.

The Prep Assistant walks users through all prep sheets each day, which can be printed and handed directly to the kitchen staff to ensure they make just the right amount of product for the day. A prep history report is created for tracking historical prep production, which can then be used to identify trends in your restaurant's prepping.

Smart Scheduling

Small updates have been made to Restaurant365's Smart Scheduling. The software provides suggested hours to schedule per day based on Sales Per Labor Hour (SPLH) goals and shows actual hours per day based on scheduling in real time. The Smart Scheduling also shows variance between the Suggested and Actual hours to help with scheduling to the user's goal, and Weekly Totals are now available. Full Smart Scheduling is expected to be rolled out at the end of 2018, which will include a new employee app and a new scheduler interface.

These new releases follow the National Restaurant Association Show 2018, where Restaurant365 exhibited as the lanyard sponsor. Restaurant365 is constantly improving and innovating its product and strives to meet the every-changing demands of the restaurant world. For more information, visit Restaurant365.com.

