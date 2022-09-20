Restaurant365 Releases New Workforce Suite with Enhanced Payroll Solution

R365's improved payroll solution prioritizes convenience, enabling restaurant owners to attract and retain top talent.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management software, has announced enhancements to further help restaurant operators attract and retain top talent while simultaneously easing the burden of payroll processors.

"When the pandemic resulted in a staffing crisis, we wanted to do more to help operators meet the needs of current and future employees," said Mark Calvillo, Senior Vice President of Product. "With our enhanced Payroll solution, operators will have access to a full range of highly sought-after features that will differentiate them from the competition, driving employee recruitment and retention."

Operators will have access to tools to streamline payroll including direct deposit, tax filing, check printing, tip maintenance, approval workflows and more. Payroll administrators will also benefit from the following:

POS Integration: Pull detailed labor data directly from your POS into Payroll

"It is great to see the restaurant industry embracing new technologies more than ever before," said Tony Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Restaurant365. "We are excited to be part of the move forward, helping restaurant employees get paid when and how they want."

Payroll is a key part of R365 Workforce, connected directly into Restaurant365's Accounting and Store Operations feature sets. An all-in-one solution enables store managers to seamlessly drive process efficiency, deliver standout employee and customer experiences, and increase profit in a single, comprehensive software.

To learn more about Restaurant365's new payroll offering and the broader R365 Workforce suite, join the webinar "Supercharge Your Workforce and Payroll with R365" on September 22nd at 1:00 PM CT.

About Restaurant365

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with offices in Austin, Texas and Petaluma, California. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, Tiger Global Management, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at Restaurant365.com.

