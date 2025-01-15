Restaurant365 Strengthens Leadership Team to Support Product Innovation & Customer Success

New executives bring experience from Carbon Black, DocuSign, Adobe, and more

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced Ryan Polk and Kim Peretti joined the company as Chief Product Technology Officer and Chief Customer Officer, respectively.

"We're honored to be joined by two world-class high-growth SaaS leaders with proven track records of success in both the private and public markets," said Restaurant365 CEO and Co-founder Tony Smith. "They both fit our company culture so well and their experience and passion align with our high aspirations for the future."

Peretti, a seasoned customer success executive with over 25 years of experience, most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at Klaviyo, where she led customer success and experience during rapid expansion and IPO. She was previously Group Vice President of Customer Success at DocuSign and has held customer success leadership positions at Adobe, Qlik, and Symantec. Kim is a passionate advocate focused on customer experience and creating customer value while delivering tangible results to the business.

"I'm excited to join an organization so dedicated to supporting the success and outcomes of thousands of restaurant operators across the country," Peretti said. "I look forward to working with our customers, partners, and the entire Restaurant365 team to continue helping our customers succeed and grow their businesses."

Polk, who joins R365 after serving as Stack Overflow's Chief Product Officer, brings 25 years of technology leadership experience and will support the expansion of Restaurant365's platform and products.

"I was drawn to the company because it has such strong restaurant management solutions built to solve restaurant operators' pain points and help them uncover new opportunities in such an important industry," Polk said. "I'm eager to help take Restaurant365's growing suite of foundational products to the next level."

Polk oversaw scaling Carbon Black's R&D department from 170 to 550 employees, driving 100% ARR growth, and leading the company through an IPO and eventual sale to VMware, achieving a 300% increase in market value. Polk holds board positions at Dragonboat and LaunchNotes and was previously an Operating Partner at Insight Partners, where he provided strategic guidance to executive teams on building their R&D organizations.

Restaurant365 is the leading back-of-house accounting, inventory, workforce management, and payroll solution developed specifically for the restaurant industry. R365's all-in-one restaurant management platform simplifies day-to-day management for leaders at all levels, empowering them to control food costs, optimize labor, and improve guest experiences. Restaurant365's cloud-based architecture and robust integrations connect it to hundreds of POS providers, vendors, and banks, providing complete, accurate insights that empower managers to take meaningful action. Restaurant365 is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

