Restaurant365 to Showcase New Products & Features at 2024 NRA Show

Employee training and task management drive store-level and companywide consistency, compliance, and profitability.

IRVINE, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management platform, will introduce a slate of new tools and technology at Booth #6227 at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago on May 18 to 21, 2024.

All the new releases — from employee training and task management to forecasting and AI-driven accounts payable — focus on restaurant manager and team performance, growth, and compliance.

"Our chief objective is to empower organizations to master their countless daily tasks and give leaders the tools and time to focus on what matters most: improving operations, boosting sales, controlling costs, and strengthening the guest and employee experience," said Mark Calvillo, Senior Vice President of Product for Restaurant365.

More than 60 R365 team members will be on hand throughout the show to demo and discuss the new products alongside the platform's suite of accounting, store operations, and workforce solutions.

Employee Training

R365's recent acquisition of training platform ExpandShare supports operators of all sizes with intuitive learning and development that quickly leads to better outcomes for daily restaurant operations, guest experiences, and financial results.

With a mobile-first experience powered by an AI-driven course builder and a self-serve knowledge base, operators can create learning paths in more than 80 languages, empowering them to effectively onboard and upskill employees as the business grows. In doing so, leaders enhance store-level performance, ensure consistency, and drive brand standards, resulting in better, faster service, increased table turnover, and higher revenue through guest satisfaction and loyalty.

Demos of employee training will be available at the R365 booth and ExpandShare's, #5518.

Task Management

R365 Task Management boosts restaurant productivity and compliance with a centralized hub for task delegation and tracking that makes managers more effective by guiding them through the R365 platform toward their most important daily tasks. By integrating with logbook, chat, and other communication features, companies also become more connected at the location and organization-wide levels.

With this suite of tools, store-level managers can better prioritize their work and teams from shift to shift, ensuring compliance with brand standards while enhancing accountability. By streamlining disconnected internal processes, restaurants are better equipped to exceed industry standards and customer expectations, leading to constantly improving guest experiences.

Additional Products & Innovations

Alongside employee training and task management, Restaurant365 has several other new and enhanced products it will demo at NRA. Among them are forecasting — which provides intuitive daily, weekly, and monthly forecasting dashboards with greater accuracy and less setup, empowering managers to make margin-boosting decisions quickly — and Capture AI, which extracts data from invoices with speed and precision, freeing teams to focus on data analysis and improving operations.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems, including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

