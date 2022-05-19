Restaurant365 To Unveil Latest Innovations at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show 2022

Leading All-in-One Restaurant Management Software Platform Reveals New Product Releases and Enhancements To Drive Efficiency and Profitability

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced it will unveil its latest innovations in Booth #5834 at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago on May 21-24, 2022.

On the heels of a two-year hiatus of the NRA Show due to the pandemic, Restaurant365 is eager to share new product releases and enhancements, connect with customers in one-on-one meetings, and educate attendees in a co-hosted TECH Talk with Restaurant365 customer Dave's Hot Chicken.

"The pandemic forced our industry to accelerate the adoption of technology at a record pace, leaping the equivalent of four years forward," states Mark Calvillo, Senior Vice President of Product at Restaurant365. "Our team took notice of how restaurant norms changed overnight, and we knew we had to keep pace by accelerating the advancement of our solutions. These latest innovations and enhancements will be of great value to our customers as they continue to optimize their post-pandemic operations."

New Product Releases and Enhancements

Restaurant365 will conduct product showcases in Booth #5834 throughout the show to demonstrate the latest innovations and enhancements designed to meet the evolving needs of modern restaurant operators.



The new mobile-first Manager Logbook enhances shift-to-shift communication by removing the need for handwritten notes. Managers can keep a record of customer concerns, personnel issues, vendor mishaps, and other events that impact the business digitally, allowing them to identify trends and leverage those insights to improve the business.





Restaurant365's new AP Center allows users to avoid costly errors by controlling the entire AP process in one central location. AP Center reduces the time manually cutting checks, resolving payment issues, reconciling transactions, and avoiding costly payment delays and overpayments.

With the newly advanced functionalities of Restaurant365 Hire, operators can attract the best candidates by advertising benefits, perks, and culture on a custom careers page then post to multiple job boards in one click. Applicant Tracking streamlines interview scheduling and communication throughout the entire selection process, while Onboarding digitally completes the paperwork before your new hire's first day on the job.

Solutions Bar

Customers are also invited to schedule appointments in advance to meet with Restaurant365's customer success team to take a deeper dive into the software's features and functions, learn best practices, and discover expert tips from the pros. Appointments are available on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

TECH Talk

The NRA Show TECH Talks aims to educate attendees on the latest in technology innovations. On Sunday, May 22 from 2:00 to 2:30 PM, Morgan Harris, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Advocate of Restaurant365, will join James McGehee, Financial & Informational Systems Architect at Results Thru Strategy, for a session titled "The Hidden Treasure That Lies in Plain Sight: How Dave's Hot Chicken Grew From 7 to 110 Locations in Two Years." During this quickfire session, they will explore how seemingly simple operational changes led to revenue generation, profitability, and growth, supporting 15x location growth over two years.

"The explosive expansion of Dave's Hot Chicken is an enormous accomplishment in the restaurant industry but considering this aggressive growth took place during the pandemic makes it even more impressive," states Harris. "I can't wait to join forces with James at NRA to educate other operators about how they can replicate this success."

Visit Booth #5834 at NRA to connect with the Restaurant365 team or visit Restauran365.com to learn more.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. The R365 platform simplifies day-to-day management for restaurant operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor costs. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 allows operators to focus on what matters — their guests. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with offices in Austin, Texas and Petaluma, California. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, Tiger Global Management, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at Restaurant365.com.

CONTACT: Morgan Wolfe, (719) 310-4930, [email protected]

SOURCE Restaurant365