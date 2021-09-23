Restaurant365's CEO Tony Smith Receives 2021 OCBJ Innovator of the Year Award

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Tony Smith was named a recipient of the seventh annual 2021 Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) Innovator of the Year Awards. This award honors, recognizes and celebrates individuals and their organizations who are creating game-changing products and services, and demonstrate brilliance and leadership in innovation.

"I am humbled to be recognized among five other leaders that are driving change and progress in their respective industries," said Smith. "On the heels of our recent acquisition of Compeat, Restaurant365 is poised for growth and will continue to be the leading platform solution for restaurants of all sizes. At a time when many restaurants are struggling to recover from the pandemic, our technology and tools are enabling owners and operators to optimize back of house operations and modernize accounting, allowing them to build for long-term success."

Smith co-founded Restaurant365 in 2011 alongside partners Morgan Harris and John Moody to fit the needs of an underserved, fragmented market, with the ultimate goal of helping restaurants grow. The company's fully integrated restaurant accounting, operations and reporting capabilities delivers an improved flow of information and increased accuracy for restaurants. Prior to starting Restaurant365, Smith served as the Director of Services at Dynamic Methods, a software consulting company focused primarily on designing and implementing accounting and operations software solutions. Currently, Smith oversees company vision, focusing on workplace culture and long-term strategy.

Last year, Restaurant365 was named to the Forbes list of Best Startup Employers, as well as a finalist in OCTANe's High Tech Awards. In 2019, Smith was honored with QuantumShift's "Top Entrepreneur in America" award, an award that recognizes the achievements of high-growth entrepreneurs from leading private companies. That same year, Restaurant365 also received recognition in The Herd's "Top 100 Private Technology Companies." Smith was also a finalist in Ernst & Young's 2018 "Entrepreneur of the Year awards." The company won the Best Product for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) category in the 2018 SaaS Awards Program.

The OC Business Journal hosted its 7th annual Innovator of the Year Awards ceremony at the Irvine Marriott. Smith was selected among 79 nominees within a range of companies and industries.

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. The R365 platform simplifies day-to-day management for restaurant operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor costs. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 allows operators to focus on what matters -- their guests. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with offices in Austin, Texas and Petaluma, California. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, Tiger Global Management, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at Restaurant365.com.

