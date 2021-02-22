Restaurants Are Back Campaign Launched to Support Restaurants Recovering from COVID-19

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc., an independent US-based software development company, is happy to announce the launch of an all-new campaign to help restaurants struggling to recover from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aptly titled "Restaurants Are Back" - the initiative is aimed at celebrating restaurants as they get back to business, while at the same time providing support through the power of software.

Restaurants Are Back Campaign Logo

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. has released several online tools specifically geared towards helping restaurants by offering them completely free-of-charge or at a significant discount. These tools include services such as ImaMenu.com, a free contact-less digital menu, OpinionStand.com, a smartphone customer feedback system, pilot.pspinc.com, a free cloud-based CRM, and much more. By visiting Restaurants Are Back, the dining and hospitality industries can easily gain access to these tools.

In addition to providing software and support for restaurants, Restaurants Are Back offers dining enthusiasts information on how they can help restaurants. They are also encouraged to use the hashtag #RestaurantsAreBack to share food dishes and promote their favorite restaurants on major social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. Restaurants Are Back will share customer's food photos using the hashtag to help provide better visibility to restaurants in need.

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. has specialized in all facets of software for the past 33 years. Restaurants Are Back allows them to couple their expertise in software development with their passion for helping restaurants recover.

For more information, please contact Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. at 1-800-232-3989 or by email at [email protected].

Reference: https://www.restaurantsareback.com

Contact:

Ken Uchikura - Founder / CEO

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

425-957-0808

[email protected]

https://www.pspinc.com

SOURCE Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

