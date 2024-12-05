Restaurants Cut Food Waste by $400 million in 2024 with Restaurant365 Tools

R365's inventory, reporting, forecasting, purchasing, and waste tracking tools help restaurant locations save thousands

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced customers overseeing more than 40,000 locations nationwide reduced food waste in 2024 by nearly $400 million thanks to Restaurant365's inventory, reporting, forecasting, and purchasing tools.

"Every dollar matters in a restaurant, and it's a privilege to partner with thousands of operators across the country to help them become more successful and help the planet by eliminating excess waste," said Restaurant365 Co-founder and Chief Community Officer Morgan Harris.

For Someburros, an 18-unit fast casual Mexican concept in Phoenix, AZ, focused on Sonoran-style cuisine, Restaurant365 tools like waste tracking helped save thousands of dollars annually on just one ingredient. The company's commissary produces millions of tacos and taquitos each year and analysis revealed that nearly 10% of its tortilla purchases were being wasted.

"They were sticking together and ripping, making the tortillas unusable," said Someburros CFO Kevin Kruft. "Anytime you're able to identify a source of waste and cut it is huge, and we were able to go back to purveyor, tell them this wasn't working for us, and began to work on a solution."

Ultimately, Someburros cut tortilla waste by more than $13,000 a year, in just one of the hundreds of ingredients the company uses. Kruft said the savings across the business are instrumental in its growth plans as it looks to open at least four new locations in 2025.

Restaurant365's effort, in partnership with customers, is one part of the company's mission to help the industry make positive change through philanthropy, education, and insights. The company partners with educational institutions and leading brands to help train and inspire future leaders while working with Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) to provide financial grants to employees, spouses, or children facing medical crises, injury, death, or natural disaster.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the leading back-of-house accounting, inventory, workforce management, and payroll solution developed specifically for the restaurant industry. R365's all-in-one restaurant management platform simplifies day-to-day management for leaders at all levels, empowering them to control food costs, optimize labor, and improve guest experiences. Restaurant365's cloud-based architecture and robust integrations connect it to hundreds of POS providers, vendors, and banks, providing complete, accurate insights that empower managers to take meaningful action. Restaurant365 is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

For press related questions about Restaurant365, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Restaurant365