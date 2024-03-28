Restaurantware Launches New AI-Enabled Website Design

New Website Refresh Leverages AI and Modern Aesthetics to Streamline Shopper Experience

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurantware, the leading manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly and innovative foodservice supplies, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.restaurantware.com . The new Restaurantware website features a streamlined, modern design, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized product recommendations and dynamic content to its visitors.

Restaurantware's extensive product catalog, encompassing over 8,000 SKUS, has been reorganized into a more minimalist and responsive design that utilizes real-time customer data for a more dynamic and adaptive user experience. As a result, customers will find it easier than ever before to discover the items most relevant to their needs, as suggestions will be powered by AI based on recent shopping trends and their unique personal shopping history. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered through the lens of user experience from utilizing a password-free login system to upgrading the functionality of commonly utilized features such as wish lists.

Additionally, with the new integration of Shopify, the website will now have easier integration with external applications and the capacity to handle 6,000 checkouts per minute. The new website will also feature industry-leading speed, handling up to 3 million hits per second.

The company has rooted its entire redesign process in customer-driven insights and data to ensure that the changes made will have the greatest impact on those using it. Beyond improving the site's performance and navigation, its content will also include new features, including social media sentiment, market basket analysis, and user-generated content.

"It was important to all of us here at Restaurantware that we lean into artificial intelligence to deliver the ultimate shopping experience. We want to have a brand website that is not only functional for our customers amidst our rapidly growing product portfolio, but that truly showcases the unique aspects of what makes Restaurantware a leader within the foodservice supply industry," said Jamil Bouchareb, CEO and Founder of Restaurantware. "We have taken every step to ensure that this redesign has been done with our shoppers top of mind – from working with a team of UX researchers to perform in-depth behavioral studies, to utilizing page load statistics, heat mapping to understand user behavior, and implementing AI-powered features like product searching — our data-driven approach has guided all these updates to ensure a user-friendly, seamless shopping experience."

Restaurantware invites customers, industry partners, and the public to explore the new website and join them in celebrating this significant milestone. Looking ahead, the company is working to develop a free shipping membership program, Restaurantware Max, which is currently tracking to be launched later this year. With this refresh, Restaurantware continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the foodservice supply industry, driving forward with innovation, sustainability, and a passion to create products that consumers are proud of.

For more information about Restaurantware, and to view the new website, visit www.Restaurantware.com .

About Restaurantware:

Restaurantware is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality, innovative, and environmentally friendly restaurant supplies and catering equipment. With a focus on utilizing cutting-edge technology and sustainable materials, Restaurantware is continually redefining industry standards, aiming to improve environmental sustainability and minimize the ecological impact of foodservice.

