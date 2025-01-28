Restaurantware Reports Record Year of Growth in Sustainable Innovation and Reinforces Mission for 2025

Company Closes 2024 with 374% Growth in Products Made from Sustainable Materials

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurantware, the leading manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly and innovative foodservice supplies, is proud to highlight a successful 2024 marked by significant progress in its ongoing mission of sustainable business. The company has achieved a 374% growth in the number of products made from sustainable materials like bamboo, paper, bagasse, wood, and palm leaf over a two-year period, underscoring its deep-rooted commitment to reducing environmental impact and pioneering change within the foodservice industry.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done in 2024, which reflects not only impressive growth, but also our relentless pursuit of environmentally responsible solutions that elevate the dining experience," said Jamil Bouchareb, CEO of Restaurantware. "Our focus on sustainability drives us to continuously innovate, offering chefs, operators, and home cooks a vast range of eco-friendly products that don't compromise performance or style."

With heightened consumer interest in eco-conscious goods and services, continued innovation in sustainable materials is central to Restaurantware's growth as a company overall. The business continues to excel across categories and reports particular strides made in sustainably made disposable tableware, which grew 20% by the end of last year.

Restaurantware's product development team continues to focus on utilizing unique natural resources that minimize environmental impact. Materials like marine degradable PHA, no-PFAS-added sugarcane, tree-free bamboo paper, and naturally-fallen palm leaves are just some examples of the sustainable alternatives integrated into Restaurantware's vast portfolio.

In 2024, Restaurantware launched the new Sustain collection, marking the company's largest and most significant product release of the year. The collection offers sustainable alternatives across several categories, with a key innovation in compostable containers featuring windows. These containers provide a sustainable solution for chefs who prefer the visual appeal of windowed packaging but have typically faced challenges with compostability. Beyond product-based strides, Restaurantware has taken intentional steps to reduce its own carbon footprint, including the "Ships in Own Container" program, which eliminates over 158,000 pounds and 1.5 million square feet of cardboard annually.

Leading the way with consistent innovation in sustainable practices will remain a key focus for the company throughout 2025, as it continues its mission of providing elevated dining experiences while supporting a cleaner, greener future for the planet. Expanding product customization options will also be a key focus, allowing customers to choose sustainable materials and products tailored to their specific needs, further enhancing Restaurantware's commitment to environmental responsibility.

