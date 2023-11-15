Restoration 1 of West Denver Hires Jonathan Adamson as Manager of Contents Division

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration 1 of West Denver has experienced major growth in its 5+ years of service to the community. Now, to provide even better service for families and businesses suffering from a fire, water, smoke or mold disaster, this 5-Star leader in the field of restoration recently hired Jonathan Adamson as Manager of its Contents Division.

Jonathan Adamson, Manager of Contents Division, Restoration 1 of West Denver
In announcing the new hire, Micah Jefferson, founder and president of Restoration 1 of West Denver announced: "Creating and starting a contents division was the next logical step for Restoration 1 of West Denver. Our clients come to us as a result of a disaster – whether that be a water disaster, fire, flood or mold problem. In order to truly provide a one-stop-shop solution for our clients, we've started a contents division to store, clean and maintain contents coming from the residences and businesses we serve."

Besides the anxiety resulting from a disaster, Restoration 1 clients inevitably have to worry about their property. Who's cleaning it? Where is it being stored? Who's keeping track of the contents? Additionally, once a property is restored to pre-disaster condition, arranging for the timely return of contents is another headache for clients. To ease the burden and provide a complete solution, Restoration 1 of West Denver has added a Contents Division headed by Jonathan Adamson, a project manager with 10+ years' experience in restoration and more than 6 years in content management.

Adamson's career has centered around restoration, working for various companies in the Denver area. Most recently, Adamson served as the Project Manager/Estimator for Phoenix Contents Restoration. With experience in sales, project management, estimating and content management, Adamson brings a range of expertise to Restoration 1 of West Denver.

Adamson worked with the Colorado Department of Health to establish a cleaning process as a result of an asbestos spill. The approved process involves loading contents from a major spill situation to a decontamination chamber while documenting all non-salvageable contents. Once contents have been decontaminated, they can be packed out and transported to Restoration 1 for storage.

According to Adamson, "this position is a natural progression in my career and one that builds on the strengths of Restoration 1 of West Denver. I'm looking forward to working with a team of professionals, dedicated to customer service, and committed to optimizing the outcome for clients."

Restoration 1 relieves its clients of anxiety and stress during difficult situations. The company aims to educate and inform clients throughout the restoration process and bring resolution to unfortunate experiences. Restoration 1 prides itself on being a team of understanding and empathetic individuals who work tirelessly, and with compassion, to treat clients and their property with respect, honesty and integrity. According to Jefferson, "we earn the trust of our customers through the transparency we practice, the information we provide and the immediate response and care we give to every situation."

For homes or businesses experiencing an emergency situation, prompt service is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Visit our website at https://www.restoration1ofwestdenver.com/ for more information. Or call 720-605-2994.

