Restoration Builders Adds Hubert Bourque to its ESG and Technology Group

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today that it has added Hubert Bourque to its ESG and Technology Group. He will guide the design, operations, and environmental performance of technologies that align with the company's sustainability and environmental policies.

Hubert Bourque is the Founder of XWM Services, Inc., a Montreal, Canada-based waste management, environmental compliance, and renewable energy consulting firm. The company provides advisory services on waste processing and disposal facility planning, development, and control, focusing on integrating recycling principles and energy recovery from organic materials. He is a recognized expert in the field, with a record of building solid relationships with government agencies and environmental groups.

Mr. Bourque brings over 40 years of experience in waste management, environmental compliance, and renewable energy industries. He served as Vice President, Quebec Operations at Waste Management, administering the $125 Million operational entity encompassing three transfer stations, two recycling operations, three major landfills, one dry waste disposal site, and a 450-truck fleet. He represented the company at Parliamentary commissions, public hearings, and consultations. In addition, he served as the liaison to local and provincial elected officials. A strong advocate of sustainable and renewable technologies, he has led several major renewable energy projects. This includes a 1 billion cubic feet per year landfill methane project for an international paper products manufacturer with approximately $4 billion in annual revenue.

In addition, he served as Chief Compliance Officer at USA Waste Services in Dallas, TX, before its merger with Waste Management. He developed and implemented environmental compliance programs for seven landfills in multiple states. He oversaw the preparation of environmental due diligence assessments to acquire landfills, transfer stations, and recycling facilities. Mr. Bourque also served as the Founding President of the Canada Landfill Gas Industry Alliance and was the past Chairman of the Board for ECO Canada (Environmental Careers Organization of Canada). He graduated from the University of Waterloo with a degree in Civil Engineering and completed Environmental Engineering post-graduate coursework at the University of Alberta.

"I am deeply honored to extend a warm welcome to Hubert on behalf of the ESG and Technology Group," said John Lorenz, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "I have the highest regard and respect for him since our days together at Waste Management. His core competency is evaluating systems that convert wastes into renewable and sustainable energies, which fits perfectly with Restoration Builder's initiatives on ESG. His knowledge and experience will help accelerate our efforts to deliver the Smart Healthy to our customers."

About

Restoration Builders, Inc. was formed in 2017 and is now the premier exterior building material services company providing roofing, siding, windows, and gutters to residential and commercial customers in 32 states. Restoration Builders has and continues to disrupt, innovate and transform the sector. Restoration Builders is bringing to you and your family "The Smart Healthy Home."

For Further Information:

Janet Carnell

Corporate Development Specialist

Market Tactics

[email protected]

(917) 768-6508

SOURCE Restoration Builders

Related Links

https://restorbuilders.com

