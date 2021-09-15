Restoration Builders Announces First Annual Pay It Forward Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today its first annual Pay It Forward event to be held in the greater Austin, Texas area on September 27, 2021.

Restoration Builders, Inc. is committed to giving back to the communities we serve and being good stewards of the environment. Restoration Builders' Pay it Forward Programs encourage company-wide stewardship projects to give back to deserving families throughout the United States. The program provides a free roof as well as energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for the recipient's home.

With the assistance of Habitat for Humanity, Restoration Builders has selected the Lamont Jones Family, residing in Pflugerville, TX, to be the first family to receive this award. Staff Sergeant Jones had served for 30 years in the U.S. Army and continues his service to our country as an active member of the Army Reserves. He and his wife, Carrie, have a family of six children and five grandchildren. The family home will receive a new GAF brand roof, a 4.8kW solar photovoltaic system, and new Senox brand gutters. The house will be fitted with LED and solar exterior lighting provided by Alpha Team Electric.

The home with its completed upgrades and improvements will be presented to the Jones family on September 27, 2021. The Company will publish event details for those wishing to attend.

"I am deeply honored to announce the first annual "Pay it Forward event," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders. "We take great pride in helping homeowners and giving back to our communities, and this event is an essential component in our ESG program. Mr. Jones is a hard-working man who is devoted to his family, and we thank him for his service to our great country. I am very proud to give this family a Smart Healthy Home upgrade."

About

Restoration Builders, Inc. was formed in 2017 and is now the premier exterior building material services company providing roofing, siding, windows, and gutters to residential and commercial customers in 32 states. Restoration Builders has and continues to disrupt, innovate and transform the sector. Restoration Builders is bringing to you and your family "The Smart Healthy Home."

For Further Information:

Janet Carnell

[email protected]

(425) 999-6508





SOURCE Restoration Builders