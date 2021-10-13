Restoration Builders Announces Tim Rimedio Director of Online Sales

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today it has appointed Tim Rimedio to serve as Director of Online Sales. Mr. Rimedio will oversee The Company's initiative to modernize the roofing industry by offering homeowners an online sales consultation experience.

Mr. Rimedio brings 40-years of successful sales management experience to The Company. He has created, trained, and managed award-winning sales teams in the real estate, insurance policy, and home products industries.

He is the founder of Palazzo Restoration, LLC., a boutique roofing business that offers homeowners an alternative to the industry's traditional in-home, in-person consultation. With this process, homeowners meet with a roofing design consultant online, using state of the art software to assess the job requirements, choose materials and complete the required documents. Materials and a production crew are deployed to install a durable and beautiful new roof. This team has successfully completed hundreds of sales agreements exclusively utilizing web-based consultation and design over the past three years. Restoration Builders acquired Palazzo Restoration with an asset purchase agreement in September 2021.

"I am excited to extend a warm welcome to Tim on behalf of Restoration Builders Online." Mr. Lorenz continued, "He has the perfect blend of insurance restoration, sales management, and technology development in his background. I am impressed by his proven skill at developing knowledgeable and professional teams and will rely on his expertise to help build our team of roofing design consultants. The online sales platform is a key element in our growth strategy, and I believe Tim is uniquely qualified to drive this initiative."

"We listened. Our neighbors and customers asked for an easier way to get a roof, and we have worked diligently towards that objective. Our online sales program is the first big step forward to a quick, convenient and easy way to get a roof online," said John Lorenz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Builders.

About

Restoration Builders, Inc. was formed in 2017 and is now the premier exterior building material services company providing roofing, siding, windows, and gutters to residential and commercial customers in 32 states. Restoration Builders has and continues to disrupt, innovate and transform the sector. Restoration Builders is bringing to you and your family "The Smart Healthy Home."

For Further Information:

Janet Carnell

[email protected]

(425) 999-6508



SOURCE Restoration Builders