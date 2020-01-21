Restoration Builders Broadens Dallas Area Coverage with Acquisition of Aspenmark Roofing & Solar, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") today announced it has completed the asset purchase of Aspenmark Roofing & Solar, Inc. ("Aspenmark") headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Restoration Builders was founded in 2017 with the goal of developing a strategic network of licensed contractors and other industry-related organizations geographically disbursed throughout the United States. The Company is building a nation-wide infrastructure of teams, offices, trucks, equipment and other resources which will operate in tandem to capitalize on the explosive growth of the $210B+ insurance restoration industry.

The Company estimates 2019 revenue will exceed $100 Million.

When he started in the roofing industry, Aspenmark Roofing CEO Chris Zazo really didn't know what he was getting in to. He had visited a former employee who had relocated to Florida to begin roof rebuilds following a major hurricane. His friend had more work than his staff could handle, so he gave Chris a stack of customer leads and asked him to help out by going and talking to the homeowners. The rest, as they say, is history.

Chris then spent a year helping rebuild New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. He observed a few business practices he believed could be improved and began to formulate plans to do just that. Chris decided he could help more people by opening his own roofing company that operated under honest and time-honored business practices. A company where the ultimate goal was to help people, where roofing technicians could take pride in their workmanship and where a handshake would mean something.

In 2005, Chris cashed out his 401K and launched Aspenmark Roofing out of his kitchen. Aspenmark has since grown to 19 employees and is now housed in a 12,000 square foot office. In 2014, driven by his personal conviction to make a positive impact on the world, Chris founded a charity organization named Roof Angels. The charity operates in partnership with Dallas Habitat for Humanity, providing assistance to families who cannot afford the cost of roof repair or replacement.

"I am honored to welcome Aspenmark Roofing & Solar to our growing team", stated John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "Chris is an industry pioneer who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our group. He has an unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit combined with a solid background in business administration. He has developed a well-seasoned, synergistic team of highly skilled technicians who are well-respected in the industry. I know they will make a great addition to the Restoration Builders network."

Roofing contractors' is a $49 Billion industry of which roofing repair is one of the most rapidly growing sectors. Largely comprised of local, privately held companies, this sector remains significantly fragmented, with the vast majority of customers being insurance policy holders using their coverage for a roof repair or replacement.

About Restoration Builders, Inc.



Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit their website at www.restorbuilders.com

About Aspenmark Roofing & Solar, Inc.

Aspenmark Roofing & Solar is a premier residential roofing company in North Texas, earning spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the country on multiple occasions. Their company culture is centered on delivering superb craftsmanship, the safest and cleanest job sites in the industry, with an unrivaled level of integrity. Serving the greater DFW area since 2005, they've earned an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and GAF Master Elite Contractor status. To learn more, please visit: www.aspenmarkroofing.com

For further information please contact:

Janet Carnell Lorenz

232784@email4pr.com

(425) 999-6508

SOURCE Restoration Builders