Restoration Builders Broadens National Expansion with its Latest Acquisition of Renown Roofing & Construction of Dallas, Texas

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") today announced that it has officially acquired Renown Roofing and Construction, Inc. ("Renown Roofing") of Dallas, TX. This latest asset purchase has allowed The Company to continue its expansion across the US.

Insurance restoration has ballooned into a $210B+ industry. In response to this explosive growth, Restoration Builders Inc. was founded in 2017. Since that time, The Company has focused primarily on the consolidation of existing restoration and repair contractors, all of which are dispersed throughout the United States.

As of the date of this publication, Restoration Builders has signed asset purchase agreements with 15 privately held businesses. The integration of each of those businesses is scheduled to take place over the next several weeks. Together, these consolidated companies are projected to generate more than $100 Million in revenue for 2019.

An entrepreneur at heart, Renown Roofing's Founder and President Adam Buttoroff started the company in 2010, after spending several years in the roofing construction and real estate industries. Since that time, Adam has made it his mission to streamline the insurance claims process for customers, which he accomplished by employing a group of claims specialists. The company has grown to $8 Million in revenue for 2018.

Adam is also a best-selling author, personal coach and respected keynote speaker in the construction industry. He has received a multitude of awards, the most recent being "Cutting Edge Contractor of the Year 2019."

"I am thrilled to confirm the acquisition of Renown Roofing," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "This is an award-winning team with proven ability to innovate and create a great experience for customers. We have big goals for Restoration Builders' future, and for improving our industry as a whole. Renown Roofing aligns perfectly with our core values, which include customers first, relationships matter, demand excellence and quality work. I would like to extend a warm welcome to our newest team members. I look forward to building the future together with you."

Roofing repair is high-growth sector of the $49 Billion roofing contractors' industry. This particular field is considered to be fragmented, however, due to the fact that it is primarily comprised of local, privately held companies. The vast majority of customers in this sector are insurance policy holders who are filing claims for a repair or replacement.

About Restoration Builders, Inc.

Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within and throughout the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit: www.restorbuilders.com

About Renown Roofing and Construction, Inc.

Renown Roofing is a first-rate, full-service restoration company offering both repairs and replacement for any part of the exterior of the home or business affected by storm damage. They are experts in restoration services and can also provide assistance when filing an insurance claim. To learn more, please visit: www.RenownConstruction.com

For further information please contact:

Janet Carnell Lorenz

227750@email4pr.com

(425) 999-6508

SOURCE Restoration Builders