Restoration Builders Donates Air Conditioning Systems to Furnishing Dignity of Maricopa County, AZ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") today announced that it has made a donation of Air Conditioning Systems to Furnishing Dignity of Arizona ("Furnishing Dignity" or "The Charity").

Restoration Builders is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and being good stewards of the environment. The Company's Pay it Forward™ Programs encourage company-wide stewardship projects to give back to deserving families throughout the United States. The program provides essential housing components, sponsors charitable events, and offers a free roof program in select communities. The program focuses on providing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions to needy families. For more information on Restoration Builders' Pay it Forward program, please see the website at Pay It Forward.

Furnishing Dignity is an Arizona based 501(c)(3) Charity on a mission to transform lives through community, compassion, and essential home furnishings. Through a network of volunteers, The Charity serves individuals and families in Maricopa County who are moving out of homelessness. In addition, they serve veterans in need and youth who are aging out of the foster-care system and transitioning into their own housing. The Company provides essential home furnishings, including beds, dressers, tables, sofas, and small kitchen appliances. The new and gently used furnishings are free to the recipients. For more information on Furnishing Dignity's essential services, including how to volunteer, donate or collaborate with The Charity, please visit their website at Furnishing Dignity.

"Contributing to the mission of Furnishing Dignity is the newest addition to our Pay it Forward Program." Said John Lorenz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Restoration Builders. "We take great pride in giving back to our communities, and helping this group provide much-needed AC to families in need is a great honor. We greatly respect and admire this group and their work in our community."

About Furnishing Dignity

About Restoration Builders, Inc.

Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Our mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families, and support the community. We are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response.

