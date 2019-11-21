Restoration Builders Furthers its Expansion into Colorado with Acquisition of Prime Time Roofing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") today announced another asset purchase agreement – this time completing the acquisition of Prime Time Roofing, LLC ("Prime Time"), headquartered in Parker, CO.

Restoration Builders was founded in 2017 with the intent of forming a network of licensed contractors and other industry-related companies, strategically located across and throughout the U.S. Once fully established, the Restoration Builders network will comprise a global infrastructure that includes teams, offices, equipment, trucks and other resources. The Company hopes to capitalize on the $210B+ insurance restoration industry and estimates its rapidly growing network will record more than $100 Million in revenue for 2019.

Prime Time Roofing's founder Joe Massarotti likes to say that he didn't find roofing. Roofing found him. While coaching his daughter's soccer team, the GM of a roofing company scouted him. A hailstorm had just come through the area and there was a lot of work. He was asked to help. Joe quickly discovered that he enjoyed talking with homeowners, and his kitchen table discussions often revolved around their kids, families and lives. He soon found he could impact families positively by helping them navigate the claims process and providing top quality services.

In 2013, Joe founded Prime Time Roofing with the goal of bringing professionalism to the industry and peace of mind to homeowners. Throughout his many years in the construction business, Joe had found the industry to be poorly run. He was disheartened by the distinct lack of business ethics. With Prime Time, he was determined to change that. It's important for him to be proud to run into customers and neighbors at the grocery store.

"I would like to extend a heartfelt welcome to everyone at Prime Time Roofing," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "Joe has built a solid company with deep roots in his community, quadrupling his business in just four years. His expertise with business processes and exceptional customer service will be invaluable to us as we move forward. I am very proud of our accomplishments thus far and believe this team will be a key to our success in the future."



Roofing repair is a booming sector of the $49 Billion roofing contractors' industry. It is highly fragmented and largely comprised of local, privately held companies. The majority of roofing customers are insurance policy holders seeking to use their coverage for a roof repair or replacement.

About Restoration Builders, Inc.

Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit their website at www.restorbuilders.com

About Prime Time Roofing, LLC

Prime Time Roofing is an established, trusted and licensed roofing company providing roofing solutions to the greater Denver area. They offer skilled and experienced roofing experts utilizing the latest in roofing technology. Prime Time is known for its excellent work ethics, quality materials, affordable prices, and outstanding customer service. To learn more, please visit: www.primetimeroofing.com

