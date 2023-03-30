Restoration Builders Promotes Michael Flores to Chief Strategic Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders Holdings, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") today announced that Michael Flores has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer.

In his new role, Michael Flores will lead the Company's strategic planning initiatives, identify new business opportunities, and drive growth. Along with his experience in business development, Mr. Flores brings an exceptional track record of sales success to the role. The position reports directly to the CEO and will work closely with other executive team members to drive the Company's strategic initiatives forward.

Michael Flores is a respected roofing industry professional who brings over two decades of sales management, business development, and entrepreneurial experience to his new position. He founded a highly successful roofing restoration business in the greater Chicago area.

"I am very proud to welcome Mike into the position of Chief Strategy Officer. Mike's vision, dedication to excellence, and collaborative approach to operations align perfectly with our culture and growth initiatives." said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, "Mike is a steady leader with tremendous ability to motivate, energize and mentor each member of our team. He is one of the hardest working people I know, and he will bring ideas and perspectives that will help The Company continue to thrive as we move forward on our very aggressive plan for growth."

About Restoration Builders

Restoration Builders is the Nation's largest residential roofing contractor, founded in 2017 to meet explosive growth demands in the $210B+ insurance restoration industry. We are committed locally and prepared to serve wide-scale disaster response. The Company has 32 strategically located operations and is creating a multi-channel sales platform that includes traditional in-home consultation, digital consultation, and commercial services. Our mission is to protect, restore, and build properties, strengthen families, and support our communities.

