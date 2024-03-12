RestorePoint.AI Partners with Alkira to Deliver Cloud-Based Data Management as a Service on Private, Secure Network for Analytics and AI Applications

Joint solution offers data governance and security posture management to improve time to value and total cost of ownership for mid-market enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira , the pioneer in agentless multi-cloud networking, and RestorePoint.AI , the Secure Managed Data as a Service company, today announced a strategic partnership at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando, FL, to deliver a cloud-based data management service running on a private, secure network aimed at mid-market enterprises. The joint offering improves time to value and total cost of ownership for companies that lack the resources to build their own analytics and Generative AI (GenAI) integrations, so they can better compete in today's data-driven economy.

For mid-size companies extracting business value from siloed data assets requires that they unify and categorize disparate data sources both on-premises and in the cloud, while enforcing data security and privacy policies to prevent breaches and avoid regulatory compliance violations. The joint Alkira and RestorePoint.AI solution enables customers to address these challenges by offering a turn-key data management service running on a secure multi-cloud networking platform that supports granular access controls and micro segmentation.

"This partnership between Alkira and RestorePoint.AI represents a forward-thinking approach to addressing the data management needs of AI-driven businesses," said Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, Enterprise Management Associates. "By combining their unique strengths in multi-cloud networking and data management, they are setting a precedent for how all businesses can harness the power of AI while ensuring data security and regulatory compliance in a rapidly evolving landscape. Together, both companies are paving the way for a more secure and responsible future powered by AI."

The Alkira-RestorePoint.AI solution enables joint customers to take advantage of new analytics and AI driven technologies and extract business intelligence from their data regardless of where it resides, while meeting security and governance requirements. It is ideally suited for organizations with large volumes of data requiring regular synchronization and that must comply with data privacy mandates and/or operate in highly regulated industries including financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

"Enforcing data security and privacy controls over distributed analytics and AI applications deployed in hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments poses significant challenges for mid-market organizations with limited resources and expertise," said Abdul Altamimi, CTO at RestorePoint.AI. "This partnership with Alkira allows us to provide our customers with the policy-based access control and micro segmentation capabilities to securely scale their businesses in the cloud."

"Alkira and RestorePoint.AI share a lot in common and we both have an acute understanding of the modern enterprise and the flexibility that's required from a cloud infrastructure standpoint," said Amir Khan, CEO at Alkira. "Today, organizations that are able to leverage and operationalize their data quickly, securely, and compliantly are creating a gap in the market that typically favors larger enterprises. Our partnership with RestorePoint.AI is leveling the playing field and helping more enterprises take on new and exciting challenges that have the potential to transform their industries."

About RestorePoint.AI

RestorePoint.AI is the Secure Managed Data as a Service company. Its mission is to enable midsize enterprises to punch above their weight by unlocking the full potential of their data with simplicity and security, and within budget. The RestorePoint.AI platform and Secure Managed Data Service allows customers to take advantage of new analytics and AI driven technologies and extract business intelligence from their data regardless of where it resides, while meeting security and governance requirements. Visit us at https://restorepoint.ai/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in cloud networking as a service . We unify multiple clouds, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security network admins know, can instantly scale as needed, and is available as a service. There is no new hardware to deploy, no software to download, and no cloud architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet .

