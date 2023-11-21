RestoringVision Launches 20th Anniversary Giving Campaign - A Brighter Future is in Sight - this Giving Tuesday

News provided by

RestoringVision

21 Nov, 2023, 11:01 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoringVision invites all to be vision champions during the largest day of global giving this November 28 - #GivingTuesday - to support a noble cause as the organization aims to scale its work to solve the global presbyopia crisis in which 826 million people worldwide cannot access or afford the reading glasses they need to correct their sight.

RestoringVision kicks off its year-end giving campaign on Giving Tuesday, and it will run through the end of December with a goal of raising $200K to support people living in poverty worldwide. Every dollar donated to RestoringVision will help provide a vision screening and a pair of eyeglasses to a person living on less than $2 a day. The campaign continues RestoringVision's 20th Anniversary celebration as it also shines a light on the importance of prioritizing eye health to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and to help solve many of our world's greatest challenges.

"When we create access to vision services, we're not just restoring a person's sight," said Pelin Munis, Ph.D., CEO, RestoringVision. "We're opening pathways to brighter futures: restoring their ability to continue to earn a living through restored work and wages, restoring their chance to advance their education, increase productivity, sustained livelihoods, and empowering individuals across the globe to unlock their full potential. Solving the presbyopia crisis on a global scale will open pathways to more comprehensive vision care worldwide while making significant progress in advancing the achievement of at least 8 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, while also advancing our goal to solve the global vision crisis. Together, we can provide a path out of poverty by working to create equitable access to vision services and eyeglasses for people in need worldwide."

RestoringVision will reach 4 million people living in extreme poverty this year alone. With the help of new donors today, on #GivingTuesday, and beyond, we will reach thousands and then millions more as we scale to reach our goal of solving this global vision crisis.

Early giving is open: donate at www.restoringvision.org/donate.

RestoringVision is a global nonprofit creating equitable access to vision services and eyeglasses for people living in poverty worldwide. RestoringVision has reached over 25 million people in 147 countries since 2003. For more information, visit restoringvision.org.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE RestoringVision

