REST'S EVERCOOL® COOLING COMFORTER AND EVERCOOL® COOLING PILLOW SELECTED AS GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 BEDDING AWARD WINNERS

Brand Maintains 4-Year Award-Winning Streak for the Comforter and a Milestone First Win for the Pillow

NEWARK, Del., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning bedding brand, Rest® just announced that their Evercool® Cooling Comforter and Evercool® Cooling Pillow were named as winners in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Bedding Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/bedding2026

Rest's Evercool® Cooling Comforter is a fourth-year winner of the "Icy Innovation" title in the "Comforters" category. It features a silky-smooth, moisture-wicking performance fabric that feels soft to the touch and delivers unparalleled cooling, creating a dry, temperature-stable sleep environment that helps users achieve deeper, more restorative sleep throughout the night. This comforter has a thinner, lightweight, breathable construction compared to other comforter options on the market, and it's available in a variety of shades.

"We have been recommending this comforter since it launched because it aces moisture-management tests, immediately wicking away a sweat-like solution in our Textiles Lab tests," Good Housekeeping stated. More than ten Good Housekeeping hot-sleeper testers reported that this comforter provided long-awaited relief. One tester noted that when sleeping with the Evercool Cooling Comforter, "It keeps me cool and comfortable throughout the night and helps me get a better night's sleep." Another hot sleeper proclaimed, "I feel like I'm wrapped up in a soft, cool cloud when I sleep with this comforter."

The Evercool® Cooling Pillow received its first Good Housekeeping Bedding Award for "Cooling & Contouring" within the "Pillow" category. The pillow features a multi-layer cooling system and a micro-porous core that create constant airflow and regulate temperature, ensuring uninterrupted coolness through the night. The ergonomic contouring provides personalized support for all sleeping profiles, for back, side and stomach sleepers in three varying heights.

"During our review of the pillow, our fiber scientist immediately noted the unique use of silicone for a bouncy, responsive feel. Unlike most solid memory foam pillows, the whole pillow (cover and fill) is machine washable - it washed seamlessly in our Lab tests with no shrinkage or changes in appearance," Good Housekeeping stated. One tester noted that this pillow "keeps its cool temperature and never overheats." Another hot sleeper proclaimed, "This is truly the perfect pillow."

The fiber scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab tested hundreds of bedding products to find Good Housekeeping's 2026 Bedding Award winners. Using specialized equipment, they conducted evaluations to assess factors like fabric strength, pilling resistance, shrinkage after laundering, and more. Lab experts enlisted more than 800 sleep testers to use these products in their own homes, and they gave feedback on comfort, support, ease of use, and sleep quality. Judges focused on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, value, style, and sustainability to choose these winners.

"We started Rest with a simple belief — that everyone deserves a good rest, and that bedding should actually help make that happen," said Andy Nguyen, Co-Founder of Rest. "Receiving the Good Housekeeping Bedding Award for four consecutive years for our Evercool® Cooling Comforter, and now seeing the Evercool® Pillow recognized alongside it, means a great deal to our team. It tells us we're on the right track. But more than anything, it's the feedback from our customers — the hot sleepers who finally slept through the night — that reminds us why we keep working to raise the bar and redefine the bedding category through research and material innovation."

Both the Evercool® Cooling Comforter and Pillow by Rest® use modern innovations and thoughtful design to create an optimal sleep environment. The Evercool® Cooling Comforter retails for $199-$249 (twin/twin xl, full/queen, king/cal king) and comes in six color options. The Evercool® Cooling Pillow retails for $199 (low, medium, and high) and comes in four color options. Both products are 100% machine wash safe, include free shipping and a 30-night window for returns. To learn more about Rest's Evercool® Cooling Comforter and Evercool® Cooling Pillow, please visit www.rest.com.

ABOUT REST®

Rest® is a sleep brand redefining the path to personalized comfort—prioritizing well-being through innovation in form, function, and cooling technology. Known for its Evercool® collection, Rest® offers a range of science-backed products all designed to support temperature regulation and all-night comfort. Many of Rest's products are eligible for purchase using Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA). The brand has received widespread recognition, including Good Housekeeping's Best Bedding Awards for the Evercool® Cooling Comforter (2023, 2024, 2025, 2026), Apartment Therapy's Best List Awards (2023), Health Sleep Awards for the Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set (2025), and Men's Health Sleep Awards for the Evercool® Cooling Pillow (2025). To learn more, please visit www.rest.com.

SOURCE Rest