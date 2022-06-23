RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 JUNE 2022

TAIPEI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM), a digital entertainment services provider, announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 23 June 2022, all resolutions relating to the matters set out in the Notice of AGM dated 13 May 2022 were duly passed.

Poll Results

The results of the poll in respect of each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM, as confirmed by scrutineer for the poll at the AGM, are as follow:

Resolution 1 – Adoption of audited financial statements

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM 4,203,056 98.81 39,120 0.92 11,336 0.27

Resolution 2 – Approval of appointment of auditors

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM 5,569,806 99.00 37,986 0.68 18,502 0.33

Resolution 3 –Approval of Directors' remuneration

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM 4,153,742 97.65 91,792 2.16 7,978 0.19

Resolution 4 – Approval for authority to allot and issue shares

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM 4,167,884 97.99 74,904 1.76 10,724 0.25

Resolution 5 – Approval for share purchase mandate

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM No. of votes % of total votes exercised at AGM 4,200,014 98.74 44,811 1.05 8,687 0.20

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. GigaMedia cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Information as to certain factors that could cause actual results to vary can be found in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in April 2022.

SOURCE GigaMedia