RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SASOL LIMITED HELD ON FRIDAY, 19 JANUARY 2024

Sasol Limited

22 Jan, 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol shareholders are hereby advised of the results of the business conducted at Sasol's annual general meeting held on Friday, 19 January 2024.

All the resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of voting rights exercised. The results are as follows:

1.  The audited annual financial statements of the Company and the Group, including the reports of the directors, external auditors, the Audit Committee and the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee for the financial year ended 30 June 2023, were presented.

2.  Non-binding advisory resolution number 1:  To endorse, on a non-binding advisory basis, the Company's remuneration policy

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 196 795

73,37 %

84,67 %

15,33 %

0,21 %

3.  Non-binding advisory resolution number 2:  To endorse, on a non-binding advisory basis, the implementation report of the Company's remuneration policy

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 195 095

73,37 %

89,42 %

10,58 %

0,21 %

4.  Non-binding advisory resolution number 3:  To endorse, on a non-binding advisory basis, Sasol's climate change management approach and its commitment to, and progress on, its decarbonisation pathway towards achieving the 2030 target and 2050 net zero ambition, that balances a long-term sustainable transition and the ability to create value as described in the Company's 2023 Climate Change Report. To further endorse the Company's 2023 Climate Change Report's consistency with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure requirements

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





433 783 557

67,26 %

77,36 %

22,64 %

6,33 %

5.  Ordinary resolution number 1- 1: To re-elect Mr M J Cuambe as a director of the Company

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 030 613

73,34 %

99,38 %

0,62 %

0,24 %

6.  Ordinary resolution number 1- 2: To re-elect Ms M B N Dube as a director of the Company

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage shares
voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 031 056

73,34 %

93,41 %

6,59 %

0,24 %

7.  Ordinary resolution number 1- 3: To re-elect Dr M Flöel as a director of the Company

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 059 485

73,35 %

99,23 %

0,77 %

0,24 %

8.  Ordinary resolution number 1- 4: To re-elect Mr F R Grobler as a director of the Company

Total number of
 shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 216 611

73,37 %

99,78 %

0,22 %

0,21 %

9.  Ordinary resolution number 1- 5: To re-elect Ms M E K Nkeli as a director of the Company

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 040 770

73,34 %

97,90 %

2,10 %

0,24 %

10.  Ordinary resolution number 2: To appoint KPMG Inc, nominated by the Company's Audit Committee, as independent auditor of the Company and the Group

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 226 192

73,37 %

99,82 %

0,18 %

0,21 %

11.  Ordinary resolution number 3- 1: To elect Ms M B N Dube as member of the Audit Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 046 127

73,34 %

97,97 %

2,03 %

0,24 %

12.  Ordinary resolution number 3- 2: To elect Ms K C Harper as member of the Audit Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 058 949

73,35 %

99,78 %

0,22 %

0,24 %

13.  Ordinary resolution number 3- 3: To elect Ms G M B Kennealy (Chairman) as member of the Audit Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 056 545

73,35 %

98,98 %

1,02 %

0,24 %

14.  Ordinary resolution number 3- 4: To elect Ms N N A Matyumza as member of the Audit Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473,034 045

73,34 %

99,14 %

0,86 %

0,24 %

15.  Ordinary resolution number 3- 5: To elect Mr S Subramoney as member of the Audit Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 056 165

73,35 %

99,47 %

0,53 %

0,24 %

16.  Special resolution number 1: To approve the remuneration payable to non-executive directors of the Company for their services as directors

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 218 545

73,37 %

97,65 %

2,35 %

0,21 %

17.  Special resolution number 2: To authorise the Board to approve the general repurchase by the Company or by any of its subsidiaries, of any of the Company's ordinary shares and/or Sasol BEE Ordinary Shares

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 215 988

73,37 %

78,49 %

21,51 %

0,21 %

18.  Special resolution number 3: To authorise the Board to approve the purchase by the Company (as part of a general repurchase in accordance with special resolution number 2), of its issued Ordinary or Sasol BEE Ordinary shares from a director and/ or a prescribed officer of the Company, and/or persons related to a director or prescribed officer of the Company

Total number of
shares voted

Percentage
shares voted*

Percentage
for**

Percentage
against**

Percentage
abstained*





473 205 796

73,37 %

99,15 %

0,85 %

0,21 %

*  Based on the total number of Sasol Ordinary Shares and Sasol BEE Ordinary Shares in issue, being 644 967 612, as at Friday, 12 January 2024, being the Record Date of the annual general meeting.
** Based on the total number of shares that voted for or against a resolution at the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]

SOURCE Sasol Limited

