Resume.org Survey: 1 in 5 Companies Have Stopped Hiring Entry-Level Workers Because of AI

AI is driving companies to eliminate entry-level roles

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 9, 2026 Resume.org, the leading platform for building a resume, has released new findings from a February 2026 survey of nearly 1,000 U.S. business leaders. The survey found that 21% of companies have already frozen entry-level hiring because of AI. By the end of 2026, 36% say they will have stopped hiring entry-level workers, and by 2027 nearly half (47%) expect entry-level hiring to be eliminated at their company.

AI is a major factor behind these decisions. Twenty-one percent of companies say AI is the sole reason they are eliminating roles, 19% say it is the primary driver, and 26% say it is one of several contributing factors.

Companies are not only slowing hiring but also removing existing roles. Twelve percent say AI has already eliminated entry-level positions at their organization, and another 21% expect those roles to disappear before the end of the year. Combined, about one-third of companies anticipate eliminating entry-level roles by the end of 2026.

Mid- and senior-level jobs are also being affected, though the changes appear to be unfolding more gradually. Eleven percent of companies say AI has already eliminated mid-level roles, and 10% report the same for senior-level positions. By the end of the year, those figures are expected to reach 24% for mid-level roles and 26% for senior-level roles.

Some companies say AI-driven efficiency has already changed how they allocate hiring budgets. While companies are reducing hiring in some areas, they are increasing hiring in others. Forty-seven percent say they are hiring more technical or AI-focused employees this year, and 48% say they are hiring more workers who can effectively use AI tools.

"Employees without AI skills risk being sidelined as technologies augment or replace traditional functions," says Kara Dennison, head of career advising at Resume.org. "AI skills matter for two reasons: relevance and leverage."

The survey also finds companies expect AI to drive layoffs in the near future. More than half (51%) of business leaders say their company will lay off workers in 2026 specifically because AI is consolidating or eliminating roles. Twenty-nine percent say layoffs have already occurred, while 22% say they plan to conduct them next year.

Full report: https://www.resume.org/1-in-5-companies-have-stopped-hiring-entry-level-workers-because-of-ai/

