Resume.org Survey: 3 in 10 Singles Use LinkedIn as a Dating App and Invite Coworkers To Slide Into Their DMs

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resume.org, the leading platform for building a resume, has released new findings from a February 2026 survey of 868 U.S. singles exploring how LinkedIn is being used in modern dating. The results show that 28% of singles have used LinkedIn for dating-related purposes in the past year, transforming the professional networking site into an unexpected romantic resource.

3 in 10 Singles Use LinkedIn To Date

LinkedIn has become a key vetting tool before and during dating. Among singles who use LinkedIn for dating, 92% looked up someone's profile before a first date, and the same percentage researched someone they had already been on at least one date with. Additionally, 88% looked up an ex or former romantic interest. Nearly 9 in 10, 88%, say they have directly messaged someone they were interested in dating through the platform, and 77% have sought dating or relationship advice from someone they follow.

Singles are using LinkedIn to evaluate professional credibility and compatibility. The most common details reviewed include mutual connections (59%), profile activity or posts (56%), current employer (51%), job title (50%), and academic background (49%). Others checked current location (44%), endorsements or recommendations (35%), and length of time in a current role (34%). Notably, 62% say what they saw on a romantic interest's LinkedIn profile increased their interest, while just 10% say it decreased it.

Two-thirds of singles welcome romantic outreach from coworkers. Despite LinkedIn's professional focus, many users are comfortable receiving dating-related messages. Eighty-one percent say they would be comfortable receiving a romantic message from someone with mutual connections. Seventy-four percent are comfortable with outreach from former coworkers, 67% from current coworkers, 63% from vendors or suppliers, 56% from clients, and 55% even from strangers.

Outreach appears to be largely successful. Among single LinkedIn users who have sent a romantic DM, 66% say they received a positive reply and continued the conversation, while 21% received a response but the person was not interested. Fewer than 2% report being blocked or reported for sending the message.

