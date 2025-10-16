Resume.org Survey: Majority of Gen Z Workers Use ChatGPT to Slack Off at Work

1 in 3 have told AI something they've never told a human; nearly half say ChatGPT knows them better than their boss

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resume.org, the leading platform for building a resume, has released new findings from an October 2025 survey of 1,000 full-time Gen Z workers (ages 18–28) who used an AI chatbot such as ChatGPT or Copilot in the past week. The results show Gen Z's relationship with AI goes far beyond productivity, and in many cases, replaces both coworkers and Google.

While 77% of respondents say they use ChatGPT to get work done, 43% say they spend at least 30 minutes each workday talking to AI, with 1 in 4 spending more than an hour. Many use it to procrastinate: 42% chat about non-work topics, 38% use it for entertainment or breaks, 33% talk through work-related stress, and 15% say they use it to appear busy when they aren't working.

Six in ten Gen Z workers report they talk to AI chatbots as much or more than their coworkers, and 45% say ChatGPT knows them better than their boss. One in three say they've told AI something they've never told another person.

While nearly half (47%) describe ChatGPT as a "tool," 27% call it an assistant, 13% a friend, 9% a therapist or coach, and 3% a coworker.

"Many Gen Zers entered the workforce during a remote-first era where casual mentorship or office friendships never formed," says Kara Dennison, Resume.org's Head of Career Advising. "ChatGPT offers fast, judgment-free feedback, and for some workers, that makes it feel more approachable than a manager or even a peer."

When looking for answers, 39% of Gen Z workers say they turn to AI before Google. Top reasons include clarity (63%), speed (56%), privacy (29%), and lack of judgment (33%).

Resume.org commissioned this survey, which was conducted via Pollfish in October 2025. It includes responses from 1,000 full-time U.S. Gen Z workers (ages 18–28) who used an AI chatbot within the past week.

Full report: https://www.resume.org/majority-of-gen-z-workers-use-chatgpt-to-slack-off-at-work/

