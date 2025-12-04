Resume.org Survey: Pay and Job Security Are Top Priorities for Workers in 2026

Workers say compensation, stability, and balance matter most; many are dissatisfied with benefits and unclear advancement paths

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resume.org, the leading platform for building a resume, has released new findings from a November 2025 survey of 1,200 full-time U.S. workers about which job factors matter most heading into 2026. The results show that pay, job security, and work-life balance are workers' top priorities for the year ahead, and many feel their current roles are falling short.

Pay ranks as workers' number one priority for 2026. In their current roles, 20% say they are very satisfied with their compensation and 48% say they are satisfied, but more than one-third are not satisfied with their pay. Job security ranks second, with 30% saying they feel a great deal of security and 40% saying they feel a fair amount, while 11% feel exposed to uncertainty. Work-life balance ranks third: 21% say their balance is excellent and 46% say it is good, while one-third describe it as fair, poor, or very poor.

"It's no surprise that pay, job security, and work-life balance are most important to workers in 2026," says Kara Dennison, Head of Career Advising at Resume.org. "These priorities reflect what people need to feel stable, valued, and able to plan their lives."

Several benefits also rank high among worker priorities. Nearly half of workers say their health insurance could be more affordable, and 4% have no health insurance at all. More than one-third describe their retirement benefits as average or below average. Paid time off satisfaction is stronger, though more than one in 10 workers feel their PTO is insufficient or very insufficient. Nearly one-quarter of workers say advancement opportunities are unclear or lacking.

Generational differences are pronounced. Older workers, including Gen X and Baby Boomers, place a higher emphasis on affordable health insurance and retirement benefits. Younger workers focus more on professional development and advancement. Dennison notes that women may prioritize work-life balance, supportive management, and PTO due to caregiving responsibilities, while Gen Z and Millennials focus on growth and flexibility.

Many workers are planning to make a move next year. Eighteen percent say they are very likely to look for a new job in 2026 and 23% say they are somewhat likely. Interest in switching jobs is strongest among younger workers: 57% of Gen Z and 45% of Millennials say they are likely to job hunt, compared with 29% of Gen X and 20% of Boomers.

