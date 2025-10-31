Resume.org Survey: Nearly Half of Workers Won't Get a Raise in 2025

1 in 4 companies promoted employees without a pay bump; nearly half expect layoffs in 2026

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resume.org, the leading platform for building a resume, has released new findings from an October 2025 survey of 1,000 U.S. business leaders about how companies are approaching raises in 2025. The results reveal that while most employers are offering some form of pay increase, raises are increasingly selective and limited to top performers as companies navigate economic uncertainty and tighter budgets.

Nearly all employers (95%) have issued or plan to issue raises in 2025, but few are distributing them companywide. Only 15% of companies will give every worker a raise, and about half say 50% or fewer employees will see an increase this year. Performance-based raises are most common (79%), followed by cost-of-living (63%) and promotion-based (54%). Among companies issuing cost-of-living adjustments, 3% is the most typical increase (41%), while 15% will only give 2%.

Nearly one in four companies (23%) say that at least some promoted employees did not receive a raise, despite receiving a title change. Many employers are substituting monetary raises with non-financial rewards: 44% offer professional development or training, 33% provide team lunches or outings, 33% grant extra time off, and 30% give gift cards. Another 26% offer company swag, and 29% tout culture perks like flexible Fridays.

Among companies giving smaller or no raises this year, 68% blame economic uncertainty, 53% cite cost-cutting measures, and 28% say the labor market favors employers, allowing them to hold pay steady without losing staff. "When companies fail to offer raises, even modest cost-of-living adjustments, morale inevitably declines," says Dennison. "High performers, in particular, interpret the absence of raises as a signal to explore organizations that align compensation with contribution. When raises aren't possible, opportunities for skill development, internal mobility, and genuine appreciation become essential to sustaining morale and retaining top talent."

Looking ahead, 78% of employers plan to issue raises in 2026, primarily performance-based (79%), cost-of-living (62%), or promotion-based (55%). However, most say pay increases will remain selective rather than across the board, indicating continued budget pressure next year. Nearly half of companies expect layoffs in 2026: 21% say they will definitely lay off employees, and 27% say they probably will. "With companies signaling potential layoffs ahead, employees should focus on building skills that strengthen their market value, documenting their impact, and maintaining strong professional networks," Dennison adds.

Methodology

Resume.org commissioned this survey, which was conducted via Pollfish in October 2025. It includes responses from 1,000 U.S. business leaders. To qualify, respondents had to meet strict demographic criteria, including education (college or higher), income ($75,000+), age (30+), and full-time employment.

Full report: https://www.resume.org/nearly-half-of-workers-wont-get-a-raise-in-2025/

SOURCE Resume.org